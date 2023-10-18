TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 18 October 2023 09:11
 ~ Modified On: 18 October 2023 09:48
2 min Read

All groups in the Parliament jointly condemn the hospital massacre in Gaza

In a joint statement, the AKP, MHP, CHP, Green Left Party, İYİ Party, and Felicity Party groups in the Turkish Grand National Assembly condemned the hospital massacre in Gaza as a "crime against humanity" and called on world parliaments to take action.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
The Justice and Development Party (AKP), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the Republican People's Party (CHP), People's Equality and Democracy Party (HEDEP- previously Green Left Party/YSP), İYİ Party, and Felicity (Saadet) Party, which have groups in the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM), issued a joint statement following the hospital massacre in Gaza.

Israel's bombing of the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza has resulted in the loss of at least 500 lives yesterday (October 17).

The statement condemned Israel's actions as a "crime against humanity" and called on world parliaments, the international community, and organizations to take a stance and initiative.

The full text of the joint statement is as follows:

JOINT STATEMENT OF THE GRAND NATIONAL ASSEMBLY OF TURKEY

The Turkish Grand National Assembly, in accordance with the statement published on October 12, 2023, bearing the signatures of all party groups, closely monitors developments in Palestine and Israel. We deeply mourn the loss of hundreds of Palestinian lives and the injuries suffered by many more as a result of the targeting of Al-Ahli and Al Mamedani Hospitals in Gaza. We strongly condemn these acts as crimes against humanity.

We are deeply dismayed by Israel's continued violation of international law and international humanitarian law with its attacks on the people of Gaza.

We extend our condolences to our Palestinian brothers and sisters who have lost their lives in these attacks and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

As all party groups and members of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, we call on world parliaments, the international community, and organizations to take a stance and initiative to end this brutality. (AEK/PE)

  

Bombing hospital Israel Palestine Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital
İSTANBUL GOVERNORSHIP ANNOUNCED:
One dies of heart attack and five detained protesting Israel in İstanbul
Today 12:27
Hospital bombing in Gaza protested by crowds in many cities
Today 10:33
DIRECTORATE OF COMMUNICATIONS:
'Statements that the hospital bombing was carried out from Gaza are misinformation'
Today 09:49
DİSK: We will strengthen our solidarity with the Palestinian working class
17 October 2023
Unions stage protest outside Israeli consulate
17 October 2023
Letter from Turkish Medical Association to Israeli Medical Association
17 October 2023
Erdoğan offers Turkey's mediation in Israeli-Palestinian conflict
10 October 2023
