All groups in the Parliament jointly condemn the hospital massacre in Gaza

The Justice and Development Party (AKP), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the Republican People's Party (CHP), People's Equality and Democracy Party (HEDEP- previously Green Left Party/YSP), İYİ Party, and Felicity (Saadet) Party, which have groups in the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM), issued a joint statement following the hospital massacre in Gaza.

Israel's bombing of the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza has resulted in the loss of at least 500 lives yesterday (October 17).

The statement condemned Israel's actions as a "crime against humanity" and called on world parliaments, the international community, and organizations to take a stance and initiative.

The full text of the joint statement is as follows:

JOINT STATEMENT OF THE GRAND NATIONAL ASSEMBLY OF TURKEY

The Turkish Grand National Assembly, in accordance with the statement published on October 12, 2023, bearing the signatures of all party groups, closely monitors developments in Palestine and Israel. We deeply mourn the loss of hundreds of Palestinian lives and the injuries suffered by many more as a result of the targeting of Al-Ahli and Al Mamedani Hospitals in Gaza. We strongly condemn these acts as crimes against humanity.

We are deeply dismayed by Israel's continued violation of international law and international humanitarian law with its attacks on the people of Gaza.

We extend our condolences to our Palestinian brothers and sisters who have lost their lives in these attacks and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

As all party groups and members of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, we call on world parliaments, the international community, and organizations to take a stance and initiative to end this brutality. (AEK/PE)