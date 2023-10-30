TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 30 October 2023 13:15
 ~ Modified On: 30 October 2023 13:25
2 min Read

Protesters target Starbucks in Diyarbakır over alleged 'Israeli ties'

Since the beginning of the latest Israeli-Palestinian war on October 7, stores of other fast food chains, including McDonalds and Burger King have also faced attacks across Turkey.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
https://static.bianet.org/haber/2023/10/30/protesters-target-starbucks-in-diyarbakir-over-alleged-israeli-ties.jpg
MA

The southeastern city of Diyarbakır witnessed a protest on Saturday led by supporters of the Free Cause Party (HÜDA PAR), who attacked the Starbucks branch within the Ceylan Shopping Center following a demonstration outside the mall.

Starbucks had faced boycott calls over allegations of supporting Israel. The American coffee chain announced its intention to sue the "Starbucks Workers United" union, accusing it of making a post showing solidarity with Palestine. Journalist İsmail Arı noted, "Starbucks in Turkey is owned by the Kuwait-based Alshaya Group."

The Diyarbakır branch of the HÜDAPAR posted the following message from its X account: "While our brothers and sisters are being killed in Gaza, staying at home is not an option. Come on, let's all gather at Ceylan Karavil Square tonight at 11:00 PM!"

In response to this call, party officials, members, and supporters gathered in front of the shopping center in the evening. After the protest demonstration, a group targeted the Starbucks branch within the mall. They broke the windows of the establishment using stones and sticks and caused damage to the interior, including chairs, tables, and equipment. The group chanted slogans like "Down with Israel" and "The Palestinian people are not alone" before dispersing.

Just the day before, a group of AKP Youth Wing members had visited a Starbucks branch to stage a sit-in protest.

State Railways to remove Starbucks products

Meanwhile, the Turkish State Railways (TCDD) announced that instructions had been given to contractors to remove Starbucks products from high-speed trains.

In a statement on his social media account, Ufuk Yalçın, chair of the TCDD, said, "Since the beginning of October, a coffee producer that has caused an international outcry for its support of the Israeli genocide against our oppressed Palestinian brothers and its bullying of employees who criticize the occupier has no official contracts with our company.

"A formal notice has been sent to the contractor responsible for operating cafeterias on our high-speed trains to replace the products of this coffee producer with alternative products for our passengers."

Since the beginning of the latest Israeli-Palestinian war on October 7, stores of other fast food chains, including McDonalds and Burger King have also faced attacks across Turkey. In response, McDonalds Turkey announced 1 million dollars of humanitarian aid for Gaza. (AS/VK)

starbucks israel - palestine conflict
related news
Report: Turkey suspends gas exploration activities with Israel
26 October 2023
/haber/report-turkey-suspends-gas-exploration-activities-with-israel-287018
Israel withdraws diplomats from Turkey over security concerns
20 October 2023
/haber/israel-withdraws-diplomats-from-turkey-over-security-concerns-286676
RTÜK initiates legal proceedings against DW Turkish over coverage of Israel-Palestine conflict
19 October 2023
/haber/rtuk-initiates-legal-proceedings-against-dw-turkish-over-coverage-of-israel-palestine-conflict-286590
Turkey declares 3-day national mourning for Palestine
19 October 2023
/haber/turkey-declares-3-day-national-mourning-for-palestine-286586
Political parties, doctors, trade unions, feminists march to Israel's consulate
19 October 2023
/haber/political-parties-doctors-trade-unions-feminists-march-to-israel-s-consulate-286581
Protest by HDK outside Israeli Consulate: We support the Palestinian people
18 October 2023
/haber/protest-by-hdk-outside-israeli-consulate-we-support-the-palestinian-people-286562
İSTANBUL GOVERNORSHIP ANNOUNCED:
One dies of heart attack and five detained protesting Israel in İstanbul
18 October 2023
/haber/one-dies-of-heart-attack-and-five-detained-protesting-israel-in-istanbul-286530
Unions stage protest outside Israeli consulate
17 October 2023
/haber/unions-stage-protest-outside-israeli-consulate-286456
related news
Report: Turkey suspends gas exploration activities with Israel
26 October 2023
/haber/report-turkey-suspends-gas-exploration-activities-with-israel-287018
Israel withdraws diplomats from Turkey over security concerns
20 October 2023
/haber/israel-withdraws-diplomats-from-turkey-over-security-concerns-286676
RTÜK initiates legal proceedings against DW Turkish over coverage of Israel-Palestine conflict
19 October 2023
/haber/rtuk-initiates-legal-proceedings-against-dw-turkish-over-coverage-of-israel-palestine-conflict-286590
Turkey declares 3-day national mourning for Palestine
19 October 2023
/haber/turkey-declares-3-day-national-mourning-for-palestine-286586
Political parties, doctors, trade unions, feminists march to Israel's consulate
19 October 2023
/haber/political-parties-doctors-trade-unions-feminists-march-to-israel-s-consulate-286581
Protest by HDK outside Israeli Consulate: We support the Palestinian people
18 October 2023
/haber/protest-by-hdk-outside-israeli-consulate-we-support-the-palestinian-people-286562
İSTANBUL GOVERNORSHIP ANNOUNCED:
One dies of heart attack and five detained protesting Israel in İstanbul
18 October 2023
/haber/one-dies-of-heart-attack-and-five-detained-protesting-israel-in-istanbul-286530
Unions stage protest outside Israeli consulate
17 October 2023
/haber/unions-stage-protest-outside-israeli-consulate-286456
Back to Top