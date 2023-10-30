Protesters target Starbucks in Diyarbakır over alleged 'Israeli ties'

The southeastern city of Diyarbakır witnessed a protest on Saturday led by supporters of the Free Cause Party (HÜDA PAR), who attacked the Starbucks branch within the Ceylan Shopping Center following a demonstration outside the mall.

Starbucks had faced boycott calls over allegations of supporting Israel. The American coffee chain announced its intention to sue the "Starbucks Workers United" union, accusing it of making a post showing solidarity with Palestine. Journalist İsmail Arı noted, "Starbucks in Turkey is owned by the Kuwait-based Alshaya Group."

The Diyarbakır branch of the HÜDAPAR posted the following message from its X account: "While our brothers and sisters are being killed in Gaza, staying at home is not an option. Come on, let's all gather at Ceylan Karavil Square tonight at 11:00 PM!"

In response to this call, party officials, members, and supporters gathered in front of the shopping center in the evening. After the protest demonstration, a group targeted the Starbucks branch within the mall. They broke the windows of the establishment using stones and sticks and caused damage to the interior, including chairs, tables, and equipment. The group chanted slogans like "Down with Israel" and "The Palestinian people are not alone" before dispersing.

Just the day before, a group of AKP Youth Wing members had visited a Starbucks branch to stage a sit-in protest.

State Railways to remove Starbucks products

Meanwhile, the Turkish State Railways (TCDD) announced that instructions had been given to contractors to remove Starbucks products from high-speed trains.

In a statement on his social media account, Ufuk Yalçın, chair of the TCDD, said, "Since the beginning of October, a coffee producer that has caused an international outcry for its support of the Israeli genocide against our oppressed Palestinian brothers and its bullying of employees who criticize the occupier has no official contracts with our company.

"A formal notice has been sent to the contractor responsible for operating cafeterias on our high-speed trains to replace the products of this coffee producer with alternative products for our passengers."

Since the beginning of the latest Israeli-Palestinian war on October 7, stores of other fast food chains, including McDonalds and Burger King have also faced attacks across Turkey. In response, McDonalds Turkey announced 1 million dollars of humanitarian aid for Gaza. (AS/VK)