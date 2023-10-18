Hospital bombing in Gaza protested by crowds in many cities

The attack on El-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza by Israel on October 17, which resulted in the loss of 500 lives, was protested in many cities across Turkey.

Citizens took to the streets with Palestinian flags and, at times, encountered police intervention.

İstanbul

Citizens gathered in front of the Israeli Consulate General in Istanbul and chanted slogans such as "Murderer Israel, get out of Palestine," as reported by Anadolu Agency.

Some of the protesters threw eggs at the consulate building, and an Israeli flag was burned in the area.

During the protest, fireworks and stones were also thrown. Some in the crowd attempted to breach the security barriers surrounding the consulate, leading to clashes with the police. Security forces used tear gas to disperse the crowd.



Ankara

In Ankara, some civil society organizations and political parties also protested the hospital attack in Gaza by Israel in front of the Israeli Embassy in Ankara.

The group, chanting the slogan "Greetings to Hamas, continue the resistance," unfurled a large Palestinian flag and offered prayers for those who lost their lives in the attack on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital."



At times, the group, which chanted slogans and attempted to enter the ambassador's residence, was intervened by the police, and the road was closed to traffic.

Clashes occurred between demonstrators trying to breach the security barriers and the police. Ankara Governor Vasip Şahin, who arrived in front of the residence, called on the group to maintain restraint.

Türkiye’deki Yahudiler ve İsrailliler endişeli



Headline of Yeni Akit newspaper reads: "Expel the Zionist Lackeys from Citizenship"

On the other hand, Avlaremoz, a news source that covers minorities and Jews in Turkey, announced that Jews and Israelis in Turkey are expressing concerns.

Avlaremoz stated that Jews and Israelis are being targeted on social media and by media outlets close to the government in Turkey.

Highlighting the headline of Yeni Akit Newspaper, which reads "Expel the Zionist Lackeys from Citizenship," Avlaremoz commented, "Yeni Akit, with its news, claims that all Jews living in Turkey are Israeli citizens, making Jews a target."

According to Ynet, the Israel National Security Council has raised the travel warning for Turkey to the highest level, which is 4. (TY/PE)