NEWS
Date published: 20 October 2023 12:42
 ~ Modified On: 20 October 2023 13:00
1 min Read

Moment of silence to be observed today in schools for loss of life in Palestine

Minister of National Education, Yusuf Tekin, announced that a one-minute moment of silence would be observed today during flag ceremonies in primary and secondary schools to commemorate those who lost their lives in Palestine.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
The Ministry of National Education, in an announcement posted on its website last night (October 19), stated that a one-minute moment of silence would be observed in schools for those who lost their lives and were injured in the attack on a hospital in Gaza by Israel on October 17.

The announcement mentioned, "By the decision of the Ministry of National Education, a one-minute moment of silence will be observed in flag ceremonies held in schools across the country tomorrow (October 20) for those who lost their lives, primarily children, in Israel's attacks on Palestine."

In a letter sent to the provinces with the signature of the Minister of National Education, Yusuf Tekin, it was stated, "Ensuring the security of all children and their families, regardless of race, religion, or political beliefs, and protecting their health and the right to life, taking measures against all forms of violence, oppression, and exploitation is one of our fundamental humanitarian responsibilities." (RT/PE)

  

