TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 25 October 2023 15:35
 ~ Modified On: 25 October 2023 19:03
3 min Read

Erdoğan says Hamas 'not a terror group,' offers to be a guarantor for Palestinians

"In a world filled with living dead, we will continue to shout the truth, to use all political, diplomatic, and, if necessary, military means for this purpose," the president has remarked.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Enlarge Image
https://static.bianet.org/haber/2023/10/25/erdogan-condemns-israels-atrocious-attacks-on-gaza-offers-to-be-a-guarantor-for-palestinians.jpg
AA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has strongly criticized Israel’s military operations in Gaza, calling them “heinous, atrocious, and savage” and accusing Israel of committing crimes against humanity.

He also offered to be one of the guarantors for the Palestinian side, along with other Islamic countries, to bring a lasting solution to the conflict.

Erdoğan offers Turkey
Erdoğan offers Turkey's mediation in Israeli-Palestinian conflict
10 October 2023

At his AKP's parliamentary group meeting today, Erdoğan said that Turkey does not have a problem with the state of Israel, but it will never endorse its actions targeting civilians in Gaza.

"In Israel's attacks on Gaza, nearly half of the casualties are children, while the other half consists of their mothers and elders," said Erdoğan.

"This picture alone is sufficient to demonstrate that the purpose is not self-defense, but rather a deliberate atrocity aiming at crimes against humanity."

"Hamas is not a terror group"

The president also challenged the Western countries that consider Hamas a terrorist organization, saying that Hamas is not a terrorist organization, but a group of liberation and mujahideen fighting to protect their lands and citizens.

"Israel, you may be an organization, because the West owes you a lot. However, Turkey owes you nothing. Hamas is not a terrorist organization; it is a group of liberation and mujahideen fighting to protect their lands and citizens," he remarked.

"In a world filled with living dead, as a country and a nation, we will continue to shout the truth, to use all political, diplomatic, and, if necessary, military means for this purpose," he further said.

Guarantee mechanism

Erdoğan also proposed a guarantee mechanism involving Islamic countries to bring peace and stability to the region. 

"With our humanitarian, political, and military presence, we are ready to be one of the guarantors of the Palestinian side," he remarked. "We invite goodwill and determined countries to evaluate our offer, to take concrete steps, and to open the doors to peace."

He also urged the Israeli administration and society to stay away from attitudes that would "damage the mercy feeling of the Turkish people, which has been valid for centuries."

Erdoğan further said that Turkey believes that acting in cooperation with Islamic countries is the most effective way to protect the rights of the Palestinian people and the Muslim people of Gaza.

Over 600,000 displaced in Gaza

The speech came amid escalating violence between Israel and Hamas since October 7, which has claimed the lives of over 5,000 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis so far. Due to Israel's heavy air bombardment, over 600,000 displaced people are currently sheltering at UN facilities in Gaza.

The war started on October 7, when Hamas raided military outposts and settlements in southern Israel, as well as launching thousands of rockets, killing hundreds of people, both civilians and security personnel, and triggering a massive Israeli retaliation.

Since then, Israel has pounded Gaza with airstrikes and artillery, destroying buildings, infrastructure, and killing thousands of Palestinians, most of which were women and children, according to local authorities.

Hamas has continued to fire rockets into Israel, causing more casualties and damage. The UN has warned of a full-scale war and a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, and called for an immediate ceasefire. (VK)

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Israel israel - palestine conflict Palestine
related news
Moment of silence to be observed today in schools for loss of life in Palestine
20 October 2023
/haber/moment-of-silence-to-be-observed-today-in-schools-for-loss-of-life-in-palestine-286677
RTÜK initiates legal proceedings against DW Turkish over coverage of Israel-Palestine conflict
19 October 2023
/haber/rtuk-initiates-legal-proceedings-against-dw-turkish-over-coverage-of-israel-palestine-conflict-286590
Political parties, doctors, trade unions, feminists march to Israel's consulate
19 October 2023
/haber/political-parties-doctors-trade-unions-feminists-march-to-israel-s-consulate-286581
Protest by HDK outside Israeli Consulate: We support the Palestinian people
18 October 2023
/haber/protest-by-hdk-outside-israeli-consulate-we-support-the-palestinian-people-286562
İSTANBUL GOVERNORSHIP ANNOUNCED:
One dies of heart attack and five detained protesting Israel in İstanbul
18 October 2023
/haber/one-dies-of-heart-attack-and-five-detained-protesting-israel-in-istanbul-286530
Unions stage protest outside Israeli consulate
17 October 2023
/haber/unions-stage-protest-outside-israeli-consulate-286456
Letter from Turkish Medical Association to Israeli Medical Association
17 October 2023
/haber/letter-from-turkish-medical-association-to-israeli-medical-association-286445
related news
Moment of silence to be observed today in schools for loss of life in Palestine
20 October 2023
/haber/moment-of-silence-to-be-observed-today-in-schools-for-loss-of-life-in-palestine-286677
RTÜK initiates legal proceedings against DW Turkish over coverage of Israel-Palestine conflict
19 October 2023
/haber/rtuk-initiates-legal-proceedings-against-dw-turkish-over-coverage-of-israel-palestine-conflict-286590
Political parties, doctors, trade unions, feminists march to Israel's consulate
19 October 2023
/haber/political-parties-doctors-trade-unions-feminists-march-to-israel-s-consulate-286581
Protest by HDK outside Israeli Consulate: We support the Palestinian people
18 October 2023
/haber/protest-by-hdk-outside-israeli-consulate-we-support-the-palestinian-people-286562
İSTANBUL GOVERNORSHIP ANNOUNCED:
One dies of heart attack and five detained protesting Israel in İstanbul
18 October 2023
/haber/one-dies-of-heart-attack-and-five-detained-protesting-israel-in-istanbul-286530
Unions stage protest outside Israeli consulate
17 October 2023
/haber/unions-stage-protest-outside-israeli-consulate-286456
Letter from Turkish Medical Association to Israeli Medical Association
17 October 2023
/haber/letter-from-turkish-medical-association-to-israeli-medical-association-286445
Back to Top