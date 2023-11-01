TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 1 November 2023 09:09
 ~ Modified On: 1 November 2023 10:05
2 min Read

Polat couple investigated for "laundering of crime revenues" detained this morning

İstanbul Anatolian Chief Public Prosecutor's Office had initiated an investigation into Dilan and Engin Polat for alleged offenses related to "Preventing the Laundering of Crime Revenues" and "Violation of Laws on Tax Procedure, Betting, and Games of Chance in Football and Other Sports Competitions."

BIA News Desk
Enlarge Image
https://static.bianet.org/haber/2023/11/01/couple-investigated-for-laundering-of-crime-revenues-detained-this-morning.jpg

Dilan Polat and Engin Polat, owners of a beauty center, who had been subject to investigations for alleged offenses of "Preventing the Laundering of Crime Revenues" and "Violation of Laws on Tax Procedure, Betting, and Games of Chance in Football and Other Sports Competitions," have been taken into custody today (November 1) in Istanbul.

Anadolu Agency has reported that as part of the investigation initiated by the İstanbul Anatolian Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, Dilan Polat and Engin Polat were apprehended at their residences by the Istanbul Police Department's Financial Crimes Combatting Branch teams and taken to the Istanbul Police Department's Vatan Campus.

Three other individuals who were taken into custody along with them and the Polat couple underwent a health check at Bayrampaşa State Hospital.

Searches in 15 companies

The İstanbul Anatolian Chief Public Prosecutor's Office had launched an investigation against Engin Polat and Dilan Polat for the alleged offenses including "Preventing the Laundering of Crime Revenues" and "Violation of Laws on Tax Procedure, Betting, and Games of Chance in Football and Other Sports Competitions." 

As part of the investigation, a decision was made to conduct searches, seize assets, and conduct inspections on 15 companies owned by the couple.

According to the decision, Financial Crimes Combatting Branch teams and tax inspectors conducted searches at the companies.

During the searches, digital materials and ledgers found at the companies were examined. The mobile phones of Dilan Polat and Engin Polat were also confiscated for examination.

Vahit Kaya, the lawyer of the Polat couple, stated in a press release that there is a confidentiality order regarding the matter. (AS/PE)

