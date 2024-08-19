Influencer Dilan Polat released in major money laundering case

An İstanbul court has ordered the release of Dilan Polat, a well-known social media influencer who has been remanded in custody on money laundering charges.

As part of the verdict, Polat is banned from international travel and is required to regularly report to a police station. She is facing up to 40 years in prison for money laundering and other charges.The arrest of her husband and alleged accomplice, Engin Polat, will continue.

The Polat couple were arrested in November 2023 as part of a large-scale investigation that targeted several social media influencers accused of laundering illegal betting money.

The couple, known for their lavish lifestyle showcased on social media, faced allegations of laundering substantial sums of money through dozens of beauty centers across Turkey named after Dilan Polat. Coming from a working-class background, they had quickly ascended to wealth, prompting speculation about the sources of their newfound affluence.

The investigation, led by Turkey's financial crimes unit, revealed that the Polats allegedly used fake invoices and shell companies to launder over 200 million Turkish liras (~22 million US dollars). Authorities seized numerous assets, including luxury vehicles and properties, during the raids.

"My husband was responsible"

The investigation coincided with the Turkish government’s efforts to be removed from the FATF Grey List, which highlights a country’s deficiencies in combating money laundering. These efforts succeeded in late June.

The operation was launched after Süleyman Soylu’s term as Interior Minister ended following the May 2023 elections. Opposition parties have frequently accused Soylu of protecting individuals involved in illegal activities. The Polat couple had publicly praised Soylu on several occasions.

In previous hearings, Dilan Polat's legal team argued that she was not directly involved in the financial operations of the businesses and that her role was primarily as the public face of their ventures. She maintained that her husband and their attorney were responsible for the financial decisions.

Background On November 1, 2023, police operations were conducted across six provinces in Turkey, including İstanbul. Among the 24 individuals detained were Dilan Polat and her husband, Engin Polat. Following the investigation, 16 suspects, including the Polat couple and Sinem Sıla Doğu, were arrested, and 27 companies were placed under trusteeship by court order. In a review on June 14, the Penal Judgeship of Peace ordered the release of several suspects, including Dilan Polat's siblings Can and Sinem Sıla Doğu, under judicial control measures, while continuing the detention of five others. According to the indictment prepared by the İstanbul Anadolu Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, the illegal proceeds were allegedly laundered using the "cold wallet method" without being integrated into the financial system. The indictment claims that the organization also engaged in some legitimate commercial activities, using their rapid rise to fame to complicate the tracking and control of their money laundering activities. The indictment also details that multiple companies were established to create the appearance that the wealth originated not from illegal betting but from legitimate business. This practice involved the use of fake invoices and secret records being kept outside of legally required accounting. The prosecution has requested the seizure and public forfeiture of the assets, vehicles, and properties of 31 companies involved. Dilan and Engin Polat face charges including "establishing and managing a criminal organization," "laundering assets derived from criminal activities," and "violating the law on betting and gambling on football and other sports." They each face potential prison sentences ranging from 20 to 40 years. The indictment against them was initially returned last week by the Anadolu 2nd Penal Court of First Instance, which stated that the case should be heard by a higher criminal court. However, following an appeal by the Anadolu Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, the court accepted the indictment and scheduled the first hearing for Sep 4.

