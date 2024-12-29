Öcalan: This is an era of peace, democracy and fraternity for Turkey and the region

Yesterday, (28 December 2024), members of parliament for the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party, Pervin Buldan ve Sırrı Süreyya Önder, held a comprehensive meeting with PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan.

Stating that they had carried out a ‘comprehensive’ meeting with Abdullah Öcalan at İmralı, Buldan and Önder said, “He is in good health, and his morale was notably high. His assessments, aimed at finding a lasting solution to the Kurdish issue, were of vital importance.”

“He proposed constructive solutions”

Their statement continues as below:

During the meeting, recent developments in the Middle East and Turkey were discussed, and Mr. Öcalan proposed constructive solutions to counter the imposed scenarios of a bleak future.



The main points of his thoughts and approach can be summarized as follows:



- Strengthening Turkish-Kurdish fraternity anew is not only a historical responsibility but also a matter of decisive importance and urgency for all peoples.

“The Grand National Assembly of Turkey is one of the most significant platforms”

- To ensure the success of this process, it is essential for all political circles in Turkey to rise above narrow and short-term calculations, take initiative, act constructively, and contribute positively. Undoubtedly, one of the most significant platforms for such contributions will be the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM).



- Recent incidents in Gaza and Syria have demonstrated that the resolution of this issue, which has been aggravated by external interventions, can no longer be postponed. The contributions and proposals of the opposition are also valuable to successfully carry out efforts proportional to the gravity of this matter.



- I possess the necessary competence and determination to contribute positively to the new paradigm supported by Mr. Bahçeli and Mr. Erdoğan.

“I am ready to make the required call”

- The delegation will convey my approach to both the state and political circles. In light of this, I am ready to take the necessary positive steps and make the required call.

- All these efforts will elevate the country to the level it deserves and serve as an invaluable guide for democratic transformation.

- This is an era of peace, democracy, and fraternity for Turkey and the region.

