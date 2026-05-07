Number of registered farmers further decreases, MP warns

Ömer Fethi Gürer, an MP from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), has warned against a growing "multifaceted crisis" in the agricultural sector during a press conference at the parliament, urging the government to provide adequate support to farmers.

Gürer, who is also a member of the parliament's agriculture and rural affairs committee, noted that producers are struggling to pay their social security premiums and that the policy of denying loans to producers with outstanding premium debts has created significant obstacles.

"The approach of 'pay your debt first, then get a loan' prevents farmers from producing," he said, adding that this has caused some producers to delay or reduce their planting.

Decline in registered farmers

Citing Social Security Institution (SGK) data, Gürer reported that the number of registered farmers has dropped from 1.01 million in 2009 to 616,244 as of Feb 2026.

Experts suggest this decline indicates that producers are struggling to stay within the social security system due to indebtedness and lack of access to financing, pushing many toward informal work or away from agriculture entirely.

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Gürer noted that while favorable seasonal conditions might lead to increased production this year, grain and pulse production suffered significant losses in 2025 compared to 2022. He added that excessive rainfall in some regions has caused waterlogging, leading to root rot and diseases.

"Damage assessments must be conducted for these losses and support should be provided," Gürer emphasized.

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Widespread foreclosure cases

Gürer provided examples of the severity of the situation, including a farmer in Niğde whose home was foreclosed on due to bank debt. He was told to vacate within 15 days or face eviction by the gendarmerie.

"Producers have had their land, tractors, and animals sold through foreclosure," Gürer said. "The farmer faces the risk of becoming homeless because the products they grow do not find their value."

Climate crisis at the table, market regime in the fields

Gürer pointed out that although the Execution and Bankruptcy Law protects tools and seeds necessary for a farmer's livelihood from seizure, these items are often confiscated in practice.

According to data shared by the deputy, 64 tractors, 6,393 fields, 500 vineyards, and 29 agricultural machines were put up for sale in April alone. For May, 68 tractors and 6,055 fields have been listed for sale.

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"Foreclosures must be stopped, credit interest should be waived, debts must be postponed, and farmers must be kept in production," Gürer said in a call to the government. (VC/VK)