Food inflation more than doubles monthly rate in February

Turkey’s consumer prices rose by 2.96% in February, with food prices increasing at more than twice that pace, according to new data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

On an annual basis, inflation reached 31.53%, while the increase since Dec 2025 stood at 7.95%. The 12-montn rolling inflation rate, used to calculate rent increases for homes and workplaces, was 33.39%.

Among major expenditure groups, the sharpest monthly rise was seen in food and non-alcoholic beverages, which surged by 6.89%.

Transportation costs increased by 2.58%, while housing-related expenses—covering rent, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels—rose by 2.40%.

These three categories, which carry the highest weights in the consumer basket, contributed 1.71, 0.43, and 0.27 percentage points respectively to the monthly change in the index.

Year-on-year, housing costs led with a 42.33% rise, followed by food and non-alcoholic beverages at 36.44% and transportation at 28.86%. Their contributions to annual inflation were calculated at 6.24, 9.07, and 4.63 percentage points respectively.

(HA/VK)