Men killed 32 women in March

According to news compiled by bianet from local and national newspapers, news websites, and news agencies, men killed at least 32 women and four children in March 2026.

Men injured at least 37 women in March, abused at least 11 girls and boys, and harassed 28 women. Men forced 19 women into sex work.

The deaths of 58 women and 14 children in March were “suspicious” cases where it could not be definitively determined whether they were gender-based.

Suspicious deaths of women reported in the media in March Afyon (2), Aksaray (1), Ankara (1), Antalya (3), Aydın (2), Balıkesir (1), Burdur (1), Bursa (3), Çorum (2), Denizli (1), Edirne (1), Erzurum (1), Eskişehir (2), Hakkari (3), Isparta (2), İstanbul (9), Karabük (1), Karaman (1), Kastamonu (2), Kayseri (2), Manisa (3), Mardin (3), Muğla (2), Muş (1), Ordu (1), Samsun (1), Sinop (1), Sivas (1), Tekirdağ (2), Van (2). Suspicious child deaths reported in the media in March Adıyaman (1), Aydın (3), Bolu (1), Eskişehir (1), Giresun (1), Hatay (1), İstanbul (3), İzmir (1), Malatya (1), Siirt (1)

Self-Defense Additionally, in Kocaeli, a woman named S.M. (25) stabbed and killed a man named E.Ç., a friend of her ex-husband whom she had reported for raping her, in front of the courthouse. The woman was arrested.

Femicide

Men killed at least 32 women in March; last year, the number was 24 for the same month.

Names of women killed by men in March Aleyna Yaray, Ayşe Eken, Aynur K., Başak Zeliha Y., Emel A., Fatma Nur Çelik, Fatma Girgin, Gamze S., Gamze Y., Havva Çubukçu, Hayal Alkış, İrem B., Kısmet E., Meryem Ateş, Meryem A., Mizgin Karademir, Nagihan Karadeniz, Nasıra Saigi, Nazire K., Nesrin A., Nigar Aslan, Nur Almuhammet, Özge D., Sakine A., Semanur A., Semiha D., Sermin B., Shaımas A., Songül A., Şadiye Nur, Şükran Cengiz, Vesile E.

Men killed 12 women because they refused to reconcile after the women wanted to separate. He killed two women out of jealousy and one woman to rob her. The motives for the men’s killings of 17 women were not reported in the media. The perpetrator who killed two women was under 18 years old.

One of the women killed by men was Algerian (Nasıra Saigi), and another was Syrian (Shaımas A.).

Twenty women were killed by their husbands, boyfriends, or ex-husbands; two by relatives; four by their sons, brothers, or grandsons; one by a coworker; one by a son-in-law; and one by a student. The identity of the man who killed two women was not reported in the media.

Men killed 23 women inside the home and nine women outside the home.

Men killed 18 women with firearms and eight women with sharp instruments. Men killed three women by beating them, burned two women, and strangled one woman.

Provinces where men killed women Adana (1), Aksaray (1), Aydın (3), Batman (1), Bursa (3), Diyarbakır (3), Hatay (1), İstanbul (5), İzmir (1), Kayseri (1), Manisa (2), Mersin (4), Muğla (3), Nevşehir (1), Niğde (1), Samsun (1), Trabzon (1)

Legal Proceedings There were at least 42 perpetrators who killed women. 26 male perpetrators were arrested. Five perpetrators were taken into custody. Seven perpetrators committed suicide. The legal proceedings for four perpetrators were not reported in the media.

Femicide Solved in March It has been determined that the skull and bone fragments found in Bolu two years ago belong to two women—M.M. and M.Y.—who were killed in 2016 and were not Turkish citizens. It was revealed that the two men identified as the killers, F.Y. and Y.D., were already in prison for another murder. The men were arrested once again on charges of “premeditated murder.” It was determined that Sevim Ö. (50), a woman found dead in her home in Eskişehir, was killed by her husband, M.K. (58), who later attempted suicide by jumping from the 7th floor. The man confessed to the crime and was arrested. In Istanbul on July 3, 2019, it was revealed that E.Y. (37) beat his wife, Khurriyat Tursun Boeva (35), an Uzbek citizen, to death with a stick at home and then dismembered her body and disposed of it in the trash. The man, who was taken into custody, was arrested.

Child murder

Men killed at least four children in March 2026. Last year, this number was 10.

Two children were killed by their father; the identities of the six men who killed the other two children were not disclosed to the press. The men killed two children by beating them and two others with a sharp object. The men killed two children inside the home and two children outside the home.

Provinces where men killed children Adana (1), Eskişehir (1), Kocaeli (1), Mardin (1)

Names of the children killed by men Deniz Bilmez, Erdoğan T., Zehra Ü., Zuhal S.

Legal Proceedings There were eight perpetrators who killed the children. Seven were arrested, and one committed suicide.

Harassment

In March, men harassed at least 28 women. This number was 20 in the same month last year.

Men harassed women in public spaces.

A female faculty member was harassed. The identities of the 11 men who harassed women were not reported in the media.

Provinces where men harassed women Ankara (1), Ardahan (1), Burdur (1), Düzce (2), Hatay (15), İstanbul (5), İzmir (3).

Legal Proceedings There were 14 male perpetrators who harassed women. Legal proceedings were initiated against eight perpetrators. Arrest warrants were issued for five perpetrators. The legal proceedings regarding one perpetrator were not reported in the media.

Child Abuse

Men abused 11 children in March. Last year, this number was 15.

Men abused five children inside the home and 10 children outside the home.

Three children were abused by a government employee, two by a relative, two by a teacher, and two by a professor of psychology they had gone to for support. The relationship between the seven men who abused six children was not reported in the media.

Provinces where men abused children Antep (1), Aydın (2), Bilecik (2), İzmir (1), Mersin (1), Samsun (3), Urfa (1)

Legal Proceedings At least 13 male perpetrators abused children. Six perpetrators were arrested, and three were placed under judicial supervision. Three were taken into custody. The legal proceedings for one perpetrator were not reported in the media.

Sexual Assault/Rape

In March, men raped four women. Last year, this number was two.

While a municipal council member raped one woman, the identities of the men who raped the other three women were not reported in the media.

Provinces where men raped women Ankara (1), Antalya (1), İstanbul (1), Muğla (1).

Legal Proceedings There were seven male perpetrators who raped women. Five perpetrators were arrested, and legal proceedings were initiated against two.

Violence / Assault

Men committed acts of violence against at least 37 women in March. Last year, the number was 59 for the same month. Transgender women were among those subjected to violence by men.

At least five women were hospitalized with injuries.

Twenty-two women were injured by their husbands, boyfriends, or ex-husbands; three by relatives; three by friends; one by a hospital visitor; one by a neighbor; one by her son; and one by police officers. The identities of the perpetrators who injured five women were not reported in the media.

Men injured at least 12 women because they “did not want to reconcile or wanted to break up.” One woman was injured out of jealousy, and another was injured in an attempted robbery. The reasons men gave for injuring 23 women were not reported in the media.

Men injured 26 women by beating them, six women with firearms, and three women with sharp objects. Men also ran over one woman with a car.

Men injured 19 women inside their homes and 18 women outside their homes.

Provinces where men committed violence against women Adana (2), Ankara (2), Antalya (1), Aydın (2), Bolu (1), Burdur (1), Bursa (3), Denizli (1), Edirne (7), Eskişehir (1), Hatay (1), İstanbul (3), İzmir (2), Kayseri (1), Kocaeli (3), Konya (1), Mersin (2), Muğla (1), Samsun (1), Urfa (1).

Legal Proceedings There are at least 39 perpetrators who injured women. Legal proceedings have been initiated against 18 perpetrators. Eight perpetrators were taken into custody. Six perpetrators were arrested. Two perpetrators were placed under judicial supervision. Two perpetrators fled. Two perpetrators were released. One perpetrator committed suicide.

Forced into Sex Work

In March, men forced 19 women into sex work. Last year, the number was 56 for the same month. Children were among those forced into sex work. All of the women forced into sex work were Turkish citizens.

Province where men forced women into sex work Maraş (19)

Legal Proceedings At least 13 men forced women into sex work. All 13 men were taken into custody.

Explanation bianet Male Violence Monitoring Report only covers women who lost their lives as a result of male violence reported in the press. We do not include any violence cases or crimes that are not gender-based. Throughout the year, we keep track of unidentified murders and suspicious deaths of women in separate monthly tallies but do not add them to the number presented in the headline. At the end of the year, we examine these cases of unidentified murders and suspicious deaths to determine whether the crimes were gender-based. We add the gender-based incidents into the report. We do not include any murders in the reports that are committed by people with psychological disorders (such as murders committed by people with schizophrenia). We include suicide or suicide attempt incidents in the tally only if the woman was subjected to violence/ systematic violence in her past. We cover these suicide incidents in a separate category and do not add suicide cases to the number presented in the headline. In addition, we don't include femicide cases that occur in a mass murder in which the woman was not directly targeted under the condition that the debated incident is not gender based either. Occupations of the offenders only included in the reports when the incident of violence is related to the occupation of the offender. For example, "Woman was murdered at home by his husband, who is a professional soldier."

(EMK)