Mabel Matiz once again faces ‘obscenity’ investigation over a song

İstanbul prosecutors have launched an “obscenity” investigation into singer Mabel Matiz over the lyrics and video clip of their song “Ha Leylim,” released on Aug 11.

The investigation followed a targeted campaign against Matiz in pro-government media and on social media after the video was released.

Neither the song nor the video contains explicit queer lyrics or imagery. The video shows a man preparing to marry a woman exchanging contemplative looks with another man at the wedding venue. Social media comments suggested that the clip depicted a conflict involving a gay man living as straight.

Famous singer Seda Sayan also appears in the music video that gained nearly one million views in two days.

Matiz is a popular and acclaimed singer in Turkey, with more than 2 billion total streams on Spotify and a monthly audience of over 20 million on YouTube.

As an openly queer singer, they previously faced an obscenity case over their song “Perperişan,” released in September. They were acquitted in that case.

The Family and Social Services Ministry had also sought an access ban on “Perperişan,” arguing that it was contrary to “public order and public health.” A court subsequently odered an access ban on the song.

The clip of Ha Leylim:

'Obscenity' investigations In recent years, authorities have increasingly used obscenity laws against adult-content creators, while the scope of such investigations has also extended beyond explicit material. Public figures such as musicians and social media personalities faced obscenity charges over their statements and the content they produced. Article 226 of the Turkish Penal Code prohibits the publication of obscene content through the media. The law covers "general obscenity" and "obscenity involving children" but does not provide a specific definition of obscene material. Publishing or facilitating the publication of obscene images, writing or speech is punishable by six months to three years in prison and a judicial fine of up to 5,000 days. Influencer Fatma Soydaş jailed over 'obscene content' Turkey expands ‘obscenity’ investigations to musicians as 'girl band' given travel ban Photographer Bennu Gerede detained on 'obscenity' charges after showing vibrator during interview

(HA/VK)