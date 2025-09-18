Ministry seeks ban on queer singer's new song on 'public morality' grounds

The Family and Social Services Ministry has requested a ban on Mabel Matiz’s latest song Perperişan, citing threats to “public order and general health,” according to an application submitted to a court in Ankara.

In its, the ministry claimed the song could harm the institution of family, negatively impact the mental development of children and youth, and potentially cause public unrest.

The ministry also cited complaints submitted through the Presidential Communication Center (CİMER), in which citizens claimed the song's lyrics were “contrary to the traditions and customs of the Turkish family.”

If the court rules in favor of the ministry, the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) would be authorized to remove the song from platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.

Releasing a statement on social media after the ban request, Matiz said he intended to tell a love story through metaphors, drawing on the folk tradition of ozanlık (bardship). 'I want to believe that our public order and public health are not so fragile as to be disturbed by a song,' he wrote.

Matiz, who is openly gay, has previously expressed support for Pride Month and dedicated a 2023 award to the LGBTI+ community. Following that, he was targeted by government-aligned media, and a planned concert in Denizli was canceled by the municipality.

While music censorship in Turkey in recent years has mostly taken the form of concert cancellations, often affecting artists critical of the government or associated with pro-Kurdish movements, direct access bans on individual songs were not seen before. Some music videos with erotic content have been removed from television broadcasts, and the media watchdog has issued penalties. Rap artists have also been prosecuted on accusations of promoting drug use, though their songs were not banned.

This marks the first time authorities have formally requested a court to block access to a specific song.

The government, which has taken a clear stance against LGBTI+ rights, declared 2025 as the “Year of the Family” and has stepped up anti-LGBTI+ policies under that initiative.

Here is a rough translation of the song's lyrics:

I’ve had enough of this troublesome single life Who’s the one to burn for? What to do, how to do it—gotta ask about the guy Make a quick run to his mother He should come to me, he should taste my love Who is he to be with that cute, naïve boy? The devil says, “Jump on him and fly your bird into his nest” He should lie next to me Let them strip me if they want Let them put me beside him on the same pillow Let them find me all shattered Let them crucify if they wish You know, the two of us in one shirt This won’t stay in limbo My blind love—no turning back Even if they fire me from a cannon

