Queer singer Mabel Matiz given travel ban in ‘obscenity’ probe over song lyrics

İstanbul prosecutors have launched an investigation on "obscenity" charges into pop singer Mabel Matiz over the lyrics of his recently released song Perperişan, following a complaint by the Interior Ministry.

Matiz, whose real name is Fatih Karaca, appeared at the courthouse to give a statement accompanied by police. No arrest warrant was issued against him.

The court imposed an international travel ban on Matiz as the investigation continues. The singer had three upcoming concerts abroad, now at risk of cancellation.

The controversy began earlier this month when the Family and Social Services Ministry requested a court order to block access to Perperişan, citing potential harm to “public order and general health.” In the petition submitted to an Ankara court, the ministry argued that the song could damage the institution of family, negatively influence children’s mental development, and “provoke public outrage.”

The request led to a court ruling to block access to the song.

The Family and Social Services Ministry also referenced citizen complaints sent via the Presidential Communication Center (CİMER), in which the song was described as “contrary to the traditions and customs of the Turkish family.”

Matiz responded on social media, stating that Perperişan was intended as a poetic love story inspired by traditional Turkish bardic (ozan) storytelling. “I want to believe that our public order and public health are not so fragile as to be disturbed by a song,” he wrote.

Turkey expands ‘obscenity’ investigations to musicians as 'girl band' given travel ban

This is the first time Turkish authorities have formally requested the removal of a specific song from digital platform. While censorship in the music industry has included concert bans and legal action against artists, particularly those critical of the government or affiliated with minority rights, direct bans on songs remain rare.

Matiz, who is openly queer, has previously voiced support for the LGBTI+ community and dedicated a 2023 award to them. His public stance has made him a target of criticism in pro-government media, and his concert in Denizli was canceled by local authorities last year.

The developments come amid the government’s broader initiative declaring 2025 as the “Year of the Family,” which has included an expansion of policies seen as opposing LGBTI+ rights. (VK)