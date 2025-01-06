TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 6 January 2025 13:35
 ~ Modified On: 7 January 2025 11:59
1 min Read

KRI to release imprisoned journalist Sulaiman Ahmad

An appeal court of the Kurdistan Region of the Republic of Iraq has dropped charges against Rojnews editor Sulaiman Ahmad, who had been kidnapped and arrested on 1 October 2023 by the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and later sentenced to 3 years’ imprisonment.

BİA Haber Merkezi

BİA Haber Merkezi

A release verdict has been passed by the administration of the Kurdistan Region of the Republic of Iraq for Sulaiman Ahmad, the Rojnews Arabic language editor who has been imprisoned for a year and a half.

Neriman Ahmad, a lawyer of the case, announced that the Kurdistan Region Appeal Court had passed the verdict regarding Sulaiman Ahmad which drops all charges against Sulaiman Ahmad and rules for his release.

Imprisoned since 1 October 2023

Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) forces had arrested Sulaiman Ahmad on 1 October 2023 as he passed from Syria to Iraq.

211 days went by until his lawyers could contact the journalist on 22 May 2024 at the Duhok police directorate.

Accused with ‘spying’ on behalf of the PKK and ‘endangering national security’, the journalist had been sentenced to 3 years’ imprisonment on 29 July 2024.

(HA/NHRD)

Syria Iraq journalism journalist in prison RojNews
