Erdoğan offers Turkey's mediation in Israeli-Palestinian conflict

In a press conference following a cabinet meeting yesterday evening, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced that Turkey is ready to mediate between Israel and Palestine if both parties request it.

Erdoğan said, "I would like to emphasize that Turkey is ready for any kind of mediation, including the exchange of prisoners, if the parties request it."

The President called on the Israeli government to halt its bombardment of Palestinian territories, particularly Gaza, and urged Palestinians to cease harassment of Israeli civilian settlements.

Erdoğan also addressed the role of the international community in the deepening crisis, saying, "The failure of the international community to fulfill its promises to the Palestinian people has undoubtedly played a significant role in the worsening of the situation. Almost none of the decisions taken by the United Nations (UN) and other international organizations regarding Palestine have been implemented."

Explaining Turkey's stance, he continued, "It is clear that a policy that constantly harasses the Palestinian people, disregards their safety and property, seizes their homes and lands, and disrupts their infrastructure, will not lead to a resolution of the problems in the region. Such an approach will only result in increased unrest, ongoing bloodshed, and ultimately the failure of peace efforts."

Erdoğan emphasized their stance against escalating violence, stating, "Today, we stand up for humanity without discrimination, regardless of their faith or origin. Just as we oppose the oppression, persecution, extrajudicial killings, and threats to life and property that Israeli security forces and illegal settlers impose on Palestinians, we are equally against random acts of violence against Israeli civilians."

Before the cabinet meeting, Erdoğan also held phone discussions with leaders from Egypt, Israel, Jordan, and Palestine, conveying Turkey's readiness to mediate. (AEK/VK)