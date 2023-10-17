Unions stage protest outside Israeli consulate

Trade Unions DİSK/DevTurizm-İş, DEV TEKSTİL, DGD-SEN, DİSK/Enerji-Sen, İnşaat-İş Sendikası, DİSK/LİMTER-İŞ, KATAŞ-SEN, and PTT-Sen held a solidarity rally in front of the Israeli Consulate in İstanbul yesterday evening. The unions expressed their support for Palestine in a public statement.

The unions emphasized that for years, Palestinian homes, workplaces, and agricultural lands have been under Israeli occupation. They criticized the portrayal of the occupying side as the victim.

The statement highlighted that Israel receives support in the form of money, weapons, and moral backing, and it acts with impunity in Gaza, disregarding the rules of warfare.

The violation of Palestinian sovereignty was emphasized, with the current escalation being blamed on the operation carried out by resistance forces on October 7.

The statement included the following remarks:

"In the Middle East, the ancient peoples of these lands, such as the Kurds, Arabs, and Yazidis, have been resisting to survive for years, amid imperialist war policies, bloodshed, and the most brutal deaths. Until the imperialists and their collaborators are driven out of these lands, there will be no peace for the working people.

Once again, we salute the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people. The Palestinian people are not alone; the oppressed and working people of the world stand with them. Regardless of the circumstances, we will not stop condemning occupation and massacre. The occupying Israel is currently carrying out a genocide in Gaza in front of the world's eyes. We stand with the resilient Palestinian people in the face of this genocide."

Bandista music band, which previously supported striking Trendyol warehouse workers and Sputnik workers, sang songs in solidarity with the Palestinian people at the end of the rally. (AD/VK)