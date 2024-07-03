TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 3 July 2024 16:37
 ~ Modified On: 3 July 2024 16:42
3 min Read

Eight Kurdish journalists sentenced in ‘terror’ case

The journalists’ lawyers have argued that the case relied heavily on anonymous witness testimonies and lacked substantial evidence.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
An Ankara court has handed prison sentences to eight journalists working for pro-Kurdish news outlets for “being a member of a terrorist organization.” Three others have been acquitted of the charges.

The trial, attended by defense attorneys but not the journalists, saw lawyers arguing against the accusations, stating the charges were based on unfounded claims and the case relied heavily on secret witness testimonies without substantial evidence. They emphasized that the journalists were targeted for their reporting style, which is perceived as critical of the government.

Lawyer Resul Temur noted that the investigation was based on intelligence information without proper documentation. He highlighted that the case aimed to discredit the journalists by labeling them as "so-called journalists" despite their significant contributions to news reporting.

Lawyer Şevin Kaya pointed out that the charges were based on the way the journalists reported, which cannot be dictated by the government. She stressed that independent journalism is under attack.

Journalist Diren Yurtsever’s lawyer, Özgür Erol, criticized the inclusion of family information in the indictment, a practice not seen since the State Security Courts era in the 1990s, calling it a violation of personal responsibility principles.

After the lawyers submitted their statements, the Ankara 4th Heavy Penal Court handed down its decision. Eight journalists from Mezopotamya Agency (MA) have been sentenced to 6 years and 3 months in prison: Diren Yurtsever, Berivan Altan, Selman Güzelyüz, Hakan Yalçın, Emrullah Acar, Ceylan Şahinli, Zemo Ağgöz, Deniz Nazlım and Öznur Değer.

MA journalist Ceylan Şahinli, former MA intern Mehmet Günhan, and JİNNEWS journalist Habibe Eren have been acquitted.

Background 

On October 25, 2022, police raided the homes of journalists in Ankara, Istanbul, Van, Diyarbakır, Urfa, Manisa, and Mardin. The journalists were detained as part of an investigation initiated by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office. The Ankara 2nd Criminal Court of Peace imposed restrictions on the case file.

During the detentions under Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, the General Directorate of Security released videos showing journalists being taken into custody with their heads bowed, aiming to discredit them.

The police also accused the journalists of engaging in activities linked to "terrorism," specifically targeting the Mezopotamya Agency. 

On October 29, nine of the eleven journalists were arrested. The indictment, which took nearly four months to prepare, was compiled by prosecutor Zafer Ergün and extended to 210 pages, largely based on interpretations rather than solid evidence. The journalists were charged with "membership in a terrorist organization," with the prosecutor seeking up to 165 years in total prison sentences. The first hearing took place on May 16, 2023, during which the prosecutor requested the continuation of detention, but the court decided to release the journalists.

