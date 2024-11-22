TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
MEDIA
Date published: 22 November 2024 11:30
 ~ Modified On: 22 November 2024 11:31
2 min Read

Court of Cassation upholds Kurdish journalist Beritan Canözer’s prison sentence

Canözer stood trial for her social media posts from 2013 to 2016.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Court of Cassation upholds Kurdish journalist Beritan Canözer’s prison sentence

The Court of Cassation has upheld Kurdish journalist Beritan Canözer’s sentence for "terrorist propaganda." Canözer will now face incarceration following this final ruling.

The case against Canözer dates back to her social media activity between 2013 and 2016, during which she shared news articles and posts that were later deemed criminal. In 2019, the Diyarbakır 11th Heavy Penal Court sentenced her to one year, 10 months, and 15 days in prison for “making propaganda for a terrorist organization through press and publication.”

Her lawyer, Resul Temur, appealed the decision to the Diyarbakır Regional Court of Justice, which rejected the appeal in 2021. The case was then taken to the Court of Cassation, Turkey’s top appeals court, which found no legal irregularities in the lower court’s ruling.

Background

Canözer, who began her journalism career in 2014, has faced significant legal harassment since then. In 2016, she was detained while covering a protest in Diyarbakır under the pretext of being a "reasonable suspect" and spent three months in prison.

Her reporting, social media posts, and attendance at protests and press events have led to six separate police raids on her residence. Canözer has been detained five times, remanded in custody twice, summoned for questioning seven times, and faced eight lawsuits.

The journalist has faced charges of "membership in a terrorist organization," "making propaganda for a terrorist organization," and "insulting a public official." Out of the eight cases against her, three resulted in acquittals, including charges of terrorist membership, one case was dismissed due to being “duplicate,” and  four cases, all for "terror propaganda," led to convictions totaling seven years and six months in prison. Two of those sentences, amounting to two years and six months, were suspended. However, sentences of one year, 10 months, and 15 days, as well as three years, one month, and 15 days, were not deferred.  (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
kurdish journalists journalists on trial beritan canözer
related news
Kurdish journalists sentenced to prison for ‘creating pro-PKK perception’
26 July 2024
/haber/kurdish-journalists-sentenced-to-prison-for-creating-pro-pkk-perception-297914
Eight Kurdish journalists sentenced in ‘terror’ case
3 July 2024
/haber/eight-kurdish-journalists-sentenced-in-terror-case-297089
Confessor's claims debunked in Kurdish journalists' trial
10 May 2024
/haber/confessor-s-claims-debunked-in-kurdish-journalists-trial-295276
IMPRESSIONS FROM DİYARBAKIR
Kurdish journalists released after 400 days, but justice remains elusive
13 July 2023
/yazi/kurdish-journalists-released-after-400-days-but-justice-remains-elusive-281474
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Kurdish journalists sentenced to prison for ‘creating pro-PKK perception’
26 July 2024
/haber/kurdish-journalists-sentenced-to-prison-for-creating-pro-pkk-perception-297914
Eight Kurdish journalists sentenced in ‘terror’ case
3 July 2024
/haber/eight-kurdish-journalists-sentenced-in-terror-case-297089
Confessor's claims debunked in Kurdish journalists' trial
10 May 2024
/haber/confessor-s-claims-debunked-in-kurdish-journalists-trial-295276
IMPRESSIONS FROM DİYARBAKIR
Kurdish journalists released after 400 days, but justice remains elusive
13 July 2023
/yazi/kurdish-journalists-released-after-400-days-but-justice-remains-elusive-281474
Back to Top