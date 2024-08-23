TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 23 August 2024 17:39
 ~ Modified On: 23 August 2024 17:41
1 min Read

Court blocks social media accounts of two Kurdish journalists

The court provided “national security” reasons for the decision.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Enlarge Image
Court blocks social media accounts of two Kurdish journalists

A court has ordered a block on the X accounts of two Kurdish journalists, citing the “protection of national security and public order” as the rationale.

Öznur Değer and Deniz Tekin, a judicial correspondent for the Media and Law Studies Association (MLSA), are the journalists affected by the decision.

Following the order of the Gümüşhane Penal Judgeship of Peace, X restricted access to the Değer’s account within Turkey while no action has been taken yet regarding Tekin’s account.

The MLSA's legal team has announced plans to challenge the court’s ruling, arguing that the decision to block the accounts constitutes a violation of expression.

BIA Media Monitoring Reports
1 March 2024

(VK)

journalists kurdish journalists censorship online censorship
related news
Kurdish journalists sentenced to prison for ‘creating pro-PKK perception’
26 July 2024
/haber/kurdish-journalists-sentenced-to-prison-for-creating-pro-pkk-perception-297914
Eight Kurdish journalists sentenced in ‘terror’ case
3 July 2024
/haber/eight-kurdish-journalists-sentenced-in-terror-case-297089
Nine Kurdish journalists detained in house raids
23 April 2024
/haber/nine-kurdish-journalists-detained-in-house-raids-294555
Kurdish journalist Dicle Müftüoğlu released after 303 days in prison
29 February 2024
/haber/kurdish-journalist-dicle-muftuoglu-released-after-303-days-in-prison-292549
Kept 7 months in pretrial detention, Kurdish journalist Sedat Yılmaz released after first hearing
14 December 2023
/haber/kept-7-months-in-pretrial-detention-kurdish-journalist-sedat-yilmaz-released-after-first-hearing-289308
