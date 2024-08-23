Court blocks social media accounts of two Kurdish journalists

A court has ordered a block on the X accounts of two Kurdish journalists, citing the “protection of national security and public order” as the rationale.

Öznur Değer and Deniz Tekin, a judicial correspondent for the Media and Law Studies Association (MLSA), are the journalists affected by the decision.

Following the order of the Gümüşhane Penal Judgeship of Peace, X restricted access to the Değer’s account within Turkey while no action has been taken yet regarding Tekin’s account.

The MLSA's legal team has announced plans to challenge the court’s ruling, arguing that the decision to block the accounts constitutes a violation of expression.

BIA Media Monitoring Reports

(VK)