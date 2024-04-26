Three Kurdish journalists referred to court after raids

Six out of nine Kurdish media workers detained during house raids on April 23 have been released, while the remaining three have been referred to court with the prosecutor's request for their arrest.

Among those facing potential imprisonment are journalists Esra Solin Dal and Mehmet Aslan, reporters for for Mezopotamya Agency (MA).

According to MA, prosecutors questioned the journalists about their news reports, phone conversations with news sources, and their posts on social media platforms. Pro-Kurdish media personnel often find themselves targeted in terrorism-related investigations in Turkey.

The nine journalists were detained in simultaneous house raids conducted in İstanbul, Ankara, and Urfa. Journalists in Ankara and Urfa provided their statements to the authorities via video conferencing due to their locations. (RT/VK)