Kept 7 months in pretrial detention, Kurdish journalist Sedat Yılmaz released after first hearing

Sedat Yılmaz, an editor for the Kurdish-focused Mezopotamya Agency (MA), and author for bianet’s BİA Children's Library, was released today following his first hearing, seven months after his arrest.

The trial, which began 2.5 hours later than scheduled, saw Yılmaz entering the courtroom with a smile on his face.

Observers such as Gökhan Durmuş, head of the Turkey Journalists' Union, Özgür Öğret, the Turkey representative of the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and Serdar Altan, head of the Dicle Firat Journalists Association were also present in the courtroom.

During the hearing, Yılmaz defended himself against the charges, emphasizing his 23-year career in journalism. He refuted allegations point by point, addressing discrepancies in witness statements and challenging the prosecutor's case. He briefly stated the following:

I have been practicing journalism for 23 years. With this indictment, the Constitution has been trampled upon. When this indictment is carefully read, it will be seen that the prosecutor has undermined himself. I will respond to each witness's statements one by one. In the testimony of a witness codenamed Ulaş, it is claimed that I worked at ANF in a responsible position as an employee. It will be evident from my Social Security Institution (SGK) record that I worked as an editor at Yön Basın Yayın company (Mezopotamya Agency), not at ANF. If you separate time and place, it won't work. Regarding the allegation that I met with organization leaders in Iraqi Kurdistan, I had no entry or exit by land or air to that region. You might say, 'Did you go through illegal ways?' With so many investigations about me, how could that be possible? For 23 years, I have put my signature on my news stories. They were appreciated and rewarded. I have written over a thousand news articles, interviews, opinion pieces, and analyses. Not a single one has led to legal action. The claim that we received instructions from the organization has been made. There is no evidence. If evidence is presented, I would like to respond. I went to Suruç as a journalist. I did not take instructions from anyone. If I went to Suruç on the organization's orders, who instructed the BBC? Where there is an event, a journalist will be there. I am a journalist who has listened to radio communication for days. The prosecutor has always evaluated but couldn't present evidence for the accusation of 'meeting with individuals affiliated with the organization in a hotel.' Whom did I meet with? It's not written. Why wasn't it written one by one? I had met with Mehmet Ali Çelebi, who is still practicing journalism in İstanbul.

New allegations from secret witness

Following Yılmaz's defense, a secret witness named "Ulaş" made new allegations, stating that Yılmaz was involved in PKK-related activities. Yılmaz's lawyers announced their intention to respond after reviewing witness statements and the prosecutor's argument.

Another secret witness, codenamed “K8Ç4B3L1T5” also gave a statement, alleging, 'Within the ideological domain of the KCK, press activities are conducted. Yılmaz is the news director at the bureau in Diyarbakır. On important days for the PKK, such as November 27, instructions are given for articles and news.'"

Despite the prosecutor's recommendation for Yılmaz's continued detention, the court ruled for his release. Yılmaz, who spent seven months in custody, expressed his desire for an acquittal or, alternatively, to be tried without detention.

Yılmaz's colleague, Abdurrahman Gök, spoke to bianet ahead of the hearing, saying that they would continue to assert that journalism is not a crime, both inside and outside courtrooms.

Yılmaz faces charges of "membership in a terrorist organization" and "establishing and managing an armed terrorist organization," based on call records, a few financial transactions, and Facebook posts, according to the 44-page indictment. (BA/VK)