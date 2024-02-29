Kurdish journalist Dicle Müftüoğlu released after 303 days in prison

After 303 days in detention, Dicle Müftüoğlu, Co-Chair of the Dicle Fırat Journalists Association (DFG) and editor at Mezopotamya Agency (MA), was released on her third trial.

Müftüoğlu did not attend the hearing at Diyarbakır 5th Heavy Penal Court in person but participated through the Audio and Visual Informatics System (SEGBİS) from Sincan Women's Closed Prison. Resul Temur, Veysel Ok, and Mehmet Emin Aktar represented Müftüoğlu as her lawyers during the trial.

A secret witness testified during the hearing, and their voice and image were altered through videoconference. The witness stated that Müftüoğlu worked at MA and was responsible for women employees, attending meetings on behalf of women's organizations.

Upon this, the presiding judge asked, "Does she conduct these activities within the scope of journalism or under organizational activities?" The witness responded, "She does it within the scope of organizational activities."

The judge intervened again, asking, "Are the instructions she gives organizational, or is it because of being in the same workplace?" The secret witness said, "In the workplace, within the job scope. But I don't know where she receives her instructions from."

Following this, the judge asked the secret witness, "Do you have firsthand knowledge of Müftüoğlu's membership in the organization?" The secret witness replied, "No. Based on these activities, I think she operates on behalf of the organization."

In response to the statement, Müftüoğlu's lawyer, Resul Temur, asked the secret witness, "You mentioned that Dicle attended meetings of women's institutions in Diyarbakır. On which date, which institution, and where did she attend?" Unable to recall the date and location, the secret witness couldn't provide the name of the organization either.

"There is no single truthful statement from the witness"

Afterwards, Dicle Müftüoğlu spoke. Having worked in journalism for 15 years, Müftüoğlu stated:

"I worked in other institutions before Mezopotamya Agency. My bylines are on my news. I am the founder of the Dicle Fırat Journalists Association. The witness seems to have no knowledge of journalism. There is a professional hierarchy in news centers. Meetings are held every morning for the broadcast schedule, where reporters present their suggestions. These are not instructions.

"Mezopotamya Agency's headquarters is not in Diyarbakır but in İstanbul. The secret witness has no single truthful statement. They are merely criminalizing my professional activities. There are only allegations and slander without concrete evidence."

"The same accusation word for word"

Following Müftüoğlu, lawyer Resul Temur said, "In the previous hearing, witness Kerem Gökalp could not provide concrete testimony. Gökalp makes the same accusations word for word against several other journalists. This is not natural, and their statements should not be taken into account."

Temur presented the expert opinion of Timuçin Köprülü from Atılım University to the court, stating that the trial was repetitive. He requested the dismissal of the case, saying, "People arrested based on the same witnesses' statements were acquitted. Today, Sedat Yılmaz was acquitted. Our client is the only one still detained. We request her release."

Prosecutor requested the continuation of detention

Giving his opinion, the prosecutor argued that Müftüoğlu's detention should continue, citing "witness statements, phone records, and strong suspicion of the crime."

Responding to the request for release, Müftüoğlu said, "I have been detained as a journalist for 10 months. This means obstructing my profession. We refuted witness statements with concrete evidence. My detention, based on allegations that do not reflect the truth, is an injustice for me. I request my acquittal and release to remedy this injustice and victimization."

The court panel decided to release Müftüoğlu but imposed a travel ban. The case file was sent to the prosecutor to prepare an opinion on the merits.

The next hearing is scheduled for June 13.

The trial was observed by Serdar Altan, Co-Chair of the Dicle Fırat Journalists Association; Gökhan Durmuş, General President of the Turkey Journalists Union, and Mahmut Oral, the union's representative in Diyarbakır; Turgut Dedeoğlu, President of DİSK Press-İş; Erol Önderoğlu, Turkey Representative of Reporters Without Borders (RSF); Deniz Tekin from the Media and Law Studies Association; representatives of the Mezopotamya Women Journalists Association; Nahit Eren, President of the Diyarbakır Bar Association, members of the Diyarbakır Bar Association, and an International Legal Delegation Against Isolation, including lawyers registered with the bar associations of Sweden, Norway, Italy, Spain, and South Africa, along with journalists. (EMK/VK)