Date published: 26 August 2024 17:08
 ~ Modified On: 26 August 2024 17:21
1 min Read

Turkish court orders block on X accounts of well-known politicians, journalists

Several Kurdish journalists and a Kurdish-German politician were also targeted in the court order.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Turkish court orders block on X accounts of well-known politicians, journalists
Amberin Zaman

A court has ordered a block on 82 X accounts including those of well-known politicians and journalists, Free Web Turkey reports. The decision had been disclosed earlier, but its full extent has now been revealed.

The decision issued by the Gümüşhane Penal Judgeship of Peace on Aug 20, cites “protection of national security and public order” as the primary reason for the censorship, alleging that these accounts were used to propagate terrorist organization propaganda.

Among the accounts are those of Ertuğrul Kürkçü, a leftist politician and the honorary co-chair of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) and US-based journalist Amberin Zaman.

The account of Cansu Özdemir, a Kurdish-German politician who heads the Left Party’s parliamentary group in Germany’s Hamburg, was also ordered to be blocked.

The censorship decision also targeted Kurdish journalists Deniz Tekin, Öznur Değer, Berçem Mordeniz and the Kurdish-focused Yeni Yaşam newspaper. (VK)

