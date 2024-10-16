Açık Radyo shuts down following license revocation over Armenian genocide remarks

Açık Radyo, a prominent independent radio station based in İstanbul, ceased broadcasting today after the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) revoked its terrestrial broadcasting license.

The RTÜK decision came following repeated penalties for using the term "Armenian genocide" during the station's "Açık Gazete" morning news program. Despite legal challenges, the RTÜK's decision was upheld, leading to the closure of the 29-year-old station.

The station, known for its focus on social, cultural, and political issues, had a significant following in İstanbul. It is collectively owned by hundreds of shareholders and featured contributions from over 1,000 individuals over the years.

As a symbolic gesture, Açık Radyo shared an image of a water pitcher famously used by the state broadcaster TRT during technical difficulties in the single-channel era of the country’s TV broadcasting.

Turkey's media watchdog revokes radio station’s license over genocide remembrance broadcast

The final broadcast

Açık Radyo's final broadcast saw participation from station staff and over 40 program hosts, and a large group of listeners who gathered at the station’s headquarters in the Tophane quarter in Beyoğlu.

Ömer Madra, the station’s founder, delivered the last message: "And so, we end. We thank all Açık Radyo listeners and supporters. Açık Radyo will remain open to all the sounds, colors, and vibrations of the universe.”

The station then played "Good Vibrations" by The Beach Boys before ceasing its broadcast.

After the broadcast, Madra and other broadcasters stepped outside to applause from supporters gathered in the station’s courtyard.

‘No room for different voices’

Tuğba Tekerek, a journalist and program host at the station, told bianet, "I don’t feel good at all. I want to scream."

About the Thursday morning shows he co-hosted with Madra, she said, “At the start of every broadcast, Ömer would ask, ‘How are you?’ and I would respond, ‘So-so.’ When I asked him, he would always say, ‘Great, fantastic,’ no matter the circumstances. He would never dampen people's spirits.”

“On the one hand, of course we are very sad, but sharing this sadness with the people here, with the audience, gives us strength,” she added.

“Açık Radyo is a very important organization in Turkey. It still boggles my mind that they dared to shut it down. But really, the government enters the forest with an axe in its hand and cuts and destroys everything. The newspaper I used to work for was shut down. A media outlet I work for is currently banned from Turkey. I was doing a program on Açık Radio, and RTÜK shut it down as well.

“They tell journalists and those who want to present a different voice that 'There is no place for you in this country,' they try to suffocate them. But people are in a struggle here and solidarity really strengthens us.”

‘My voice trembled’

Journalist and program host Çiçek Tahaoğlu also shared her thoughts, reflecting on her long relationship with the station. “I’ve been growing up with Açık Radyo for 30 years. It was always on at home when I was a child, and for the last 10 years, I’ve been producing various shows here.

“I didn’t expect to feel this emotional today, but during the final broadcast, for the first time, my voice trembled. But I’m sure a new path will be found, and Açık Radyo will continue to live on. The number of people here today shows how much it means to everyone.”

‘The crowd is no surprise’

Technician Acar Reisli said, “I didn’t expect such a large crowd, but I’m not surprised. We’ve had over 1,000 program hosts and more than 150 programs per season, with all our hosts volunteering. Thousands of listeners and supporters are behind us. Like most of them, I feel sad, but I hope we’ll reunite soon and resume broadcasting.”

‘I believe Açık Radyo will return’

Actress Feride Çetin, who came to support Açık Radyo, highlighted the importance of solidarity and the fight for free expression. She reminded those present that the station had been punished for using the term "Armenian genocide."

“Women, workers, students, and animal rights activists are all taking to the streets, fighting for their rights. This resistance gives me strength and hope for Turkey’s future. That’s why I believe Açık Radyo will return. We must continue to stand firm, resist, and fight without succumbing to emotion,” she said. (HA/VK)