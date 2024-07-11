Media freedom groups express support for Açık Radyo after license revocation

Eighteen local and international media and freedom of expression organizations have signed a statement condemning the decision by the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) to cancel the broadcast license of Açık Radyo. The independent radio station was shut down following a program that mentioned the Armenian genocide.

The organizations assert that there is a systematic harassment of independent media in Turkey. They demand the reinstatement of Açık Radyo's license, emphasizing the need for media institutions in Turkey to freely discuss matters of public interest without fear of sanctions.

“The cancellation of Açık Radyo's license is part of a series of penalties imposed by RTÜK this year on six different radio and television channels. These media outlets are known for their critical broadcasts and include Now TV, which has been fined four times with a 2% administrative penalty, and TELE1, which has been fined three times with a 2% penalty.

“The statements cited as reasons for the penalty in the case of Açık Radyo fall under freedom of expression, guaranteed by international human rights law, including the European Convention on Human Rights. We call on RTÜK to immediately restore Açık Radyo's license.

“We urge RTÜK to act in accordance with its duty, to ensure freedom of expression and pluralism in the media, and to protect rather than censor critical and independent media. We also call on Turkish authorities to reassess their approach to media regulation.”

The statement wa signed by the following groups: International Press Institute (IPI), ARTICLE 19, Articolo 21, European Centre for Press and Media Freedom (ECPMF), Platform for Independent Journalism (P24), Contemporary Journalists Association (ÇGD), Freedom House, Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), Coalition for Women in Journalism (CFWIJ), South East Europe Media Organization (SEEMO), IFEX, Swedish PEN, Media and Migration Association (MGD), Media and Law Studies Association (MLSA), PEN America, PEN Norway, International PEN, Foreign Media Association

(HA/VK)