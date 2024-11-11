TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 11 November 2024 12:42
 ~ Modified On: 11 November 2024 12:44
2 min Read

Açık Radyo returns online after license revocation

Turkey’s media regulators had blocked the radio station’s terrestrial license last month over remarks on the Armenian genocide.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Açık Radyo returns online after license revocation
Hikmet Adal/bianet

After losing its terrestrial broadcast license, the independent radio collective Açık Radyo returned today as an online station under the new name "Apaçık Radyo."

The station went back on the air digitally following a three-day testing phase. “Açık Radyo” means open radio in Turkish, and the new name “Apaçık” translates to “very open” or “evident.”

The Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) revoked Açık Radyo’s license on Oct 16, after three decades of operation on terrestrial radio. The reason for this decision was a guest’s mention of the Armenian genocide during a program.

The station’s online broadcasts were also under its terrestrial license, so the revocation meant they couldn’t simply continue as an online radio and had to obtain a new license for online broadcasting, Ömer Madra, founder of Açık Radyo, explained during the morning broadcast.

‘Voices of the universe’ silenced: 30 years of Açık Radyo
‘Voices of the universe’ silenced: 30 years of Açık Radyo
21 October 2024

Background

The license revocation followed a fine and a five-day program ban issued by RTÜK on May 22, in response to statements made during a program aired on Apr 24, the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. During the program, a guest had referred to the "109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide" and mentioned a ban on commemorating events. RTÜK cited these remarks as the basis for its penalty.

Despite the penalty, Açık Radyo continued its broadcasts and paid the first installment of the fine while filing a lawsuit to halt RTÜK’s enforcement. In response, RTÜK suspended the station's terrestrial license on Jul 3, citing non-compliance. Although Ankara’s 21st Administrative Court initially supported Açık Radyo’s appeal, the court later reversed this decision on Aug 8.

RTÜK acted swiftly, enforcing the license cancellation on Aug 11 without waiting for an appeal process. The license revocation took full effect on Oct 16, and the station was forced to halt terrestrial broadcasts.

Açık Radyo’s shutdown resonated deeply within Turkey’s civil society and among its listeners, with hundreds gathering outside the station’s office during its final broadcast on Oct 16. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
açık radyo Apaçık Radyo
related news
Açık Radyo shuts down following license revocation over Armenian genocide remarks
16 October 2024
/haber/acik-radyo-shuts-down-following-license-revocation-over-armenian-genocide-remarks-300800
Media freedom groups express support for Açık Radyo after license revocation
11 July 2024
/haber/media-freedom-groups-express-support-for-acik-radyo-after-license-revocation-297380
Turkey's media watchdog revokes radio station’s license over genocide remembrance broadcast
3 July 2024
/haber/turkey-s-media-watchdog-revokes-radio-stations-license-over-genocide-remembrance-broadcast-297088
