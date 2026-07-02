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DP: Date Published: 02.07.2026 11:25 2 July 2026 11:25
 ~  MO: Modified On: 02.07.2026 11:30 2 July 2026 11:30
Read Read:  2 minute

Access to several Kurdish media outlets, social accounts blocked

Nûmedya24 reported that the access ban on its website was implemented without any court order or justification.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
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Access to several Kurdish media outlets, social accounts blocked

The Information Technologies and Communication Authority (BTK) blocked access to several Kurdish media outlets and their social media accounts in Turkey on Jul 1.

The affected outlets include Nûmedya24, a Kurdish-focused website published in Turkish, along with Kurdish-language Azadiya Welat newspaper and Ajansa Welat agency.

The BTK blocked the websites of all three outlets, as well as the official X accounts of Nûmedya24 and Ajansa Welat.

Kurdish journalists targeted in new wave of online censorship
Kurdish journalists targeted in new wave of online censorship
10 April 2026

Nûmedya24 reported that the access ban on its website was implemented without any court order or justification. An inquiry on the BTK website confirmed the administrative decision.

"The website numedya24.com has been blocked from access by the Information Technologies and Communication Authority decision dated 01/07/2026 and numbered 490.05.01.2026.-748333," the BTK notice read.

BIA Media Monitoring Reports
BIA Media Monitoring Reports
13 December 2024

Nûmedya24’s official X account, which has over 22,000 followers and was opened about a year ago, was also restricted in Turkey on the same date.

In a notification sent to Nûmedya24, X stated that the restriction was implemented pursuant to Article 8/A of the Internet Law No. 5651. The account remains accessible in other countries. (HA/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
censorship online censorship kurdish media
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