15-year-old vocational student allegedly abused for nine months during internship

A 15-year-old Vocational Education Center (MESEM) student working at a bakery in Edremit, Balıkesir, was allegedly subjected to sexual abuse by the business owner for approximately nine months.

MESEM is a program that replaces high school education, where children attend school one day a week and participate in internships for the remaining four days.

The child's family contacted the police and relevant authorities in December. An arrest warrant was issued for the suspect, but he has not yet been detained. The family also alleged that they were threatened following their complaint.

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'I don't think an effective investigation is being carried out'

The case has been raised in statements by the Education and Science Workers’ Union (Eğitim-Sen) and in by motions in parliament.

Sait Hikmet Barış, the child’s lawyer, told bianet that they don't believe the allegations are being investigated effectively, criticizing the failure to detain the suspect.

“It is unfortunately a security weakness that he has not been detained despite an arrest warrant being issued for him," he said. "We know that the suspect remained within the country for some time after the incident but could not be found."

The lawyer said authorities had told the family that the suspect was being sought, but he did not believe the efforts were sufficient in terms of physical and technical suveillance efforts.

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What evidence is in the case file?

Barış said the file included a report by the suspect’s wife, complaints by the child’s parents and the child’s own statement. "The child’s external examination reports were also added to the file,” he added.

A confidentiality order was later placed on the investigation, preventing the lawyers from accessing information and documents subsequently added to the case file, he said.

The lawyer argued that a separate case should also have been opened over allegations that the suspect threatened his former wife with a firearm. He said there had been no such act against the child or the family but that they had nevertheless sought a protective measure.

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Call for tighter oversight

The child’s lawyers submitted written notifications to public institutions responsible for overseeing the workplace where the MESEM student was employed.

Barış said they contacted the District National Education Directorate and units of the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry responsible for the business.

He argued that stronger oversight is needed to protect children in the MESEM program and said the relevant institutions had failed to take adequate precautions.

“What we have seen from this case is that very strict safeguards and measures are necessary for the operation of the MESEM program," he noted. "But it is also clear that the relevant institutions have serious shortcomings in implementing these measures. There is unquestionably negligence.”

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Suspect reportedly in Greece

Barış said the confidentiality order meant they did not have detailed information about the current stage of the investigation. Prosecutors had informed them, however, that an arrest warrant had been issued for the suspect.

“We don’t have full information about the stage the investigation has reached because of the confidentiality order. But the prosecutor’s office informed us that there is an arrest warrant for the suspect," he said.

“In our meetings, we were told that they were also under pressure and that continuous efforts were being made to locate the suspect," the lawyer added.

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He said much of what the lawyers considered important evidence had been secured. Audio recordings were also included in divorce proceedings filed by the suspect’s former wife.

“As things stand, the child’s examination leaves no doubt concerning the abuse," he noted.

Barış said they had received information that the suspect was in Greece.

He said they had asked prosecutors to seek an Interpol Red Notice for the suspect in an effort to secure his extradition to Turkey. (NÖ/VK)