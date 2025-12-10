Investigation launched into alleged abuse of student interns at Turkey's parliament

The General Secretariat of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM) has launched an administrative investigation into allegations of abuse involving high school student interns working at the parliament restaurant. Parliamentary staff is accused of "systematic abuse" allegedly ongoing for several years.

The secretariat began its investigation after receiving a complaint from a parent and has suspended one staff member, it said in a written statement:

"An administrative investigation into the matter was initiated without delay on Nov 20, 2025, following a petition of complaint submitted to the TBMM General Secretariat on Nov 19, 2025, by the family of an intern working at our institution during the 2024-2025 educational year.

"So far, one public employee working as a cook has been suspended from duty on Dec 4, 2025. The investigation into the other individuals subject to the complaint continues in depth."

The investigation is expected to be finalized by Dec 12, and disciplinary actions, including dismissal from public service or termination of the employment contract, will be applied to those concerned, said the secretariat.

The findings obtained during the administrative investigation will be shared with judicial authorities, it also noted.

WORLD CHILDREN'S DAY Nearly 30,000 lawyers appointed in child abuse cases in İstanbul over five years, report reveals

(NÖ/VK)