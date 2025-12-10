TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
RIGHTS
Date published: 10 December 2025 17:21
 ~ Modified On: 10 December 2025 17:44
2 min Read

Investigation launched into alleged abuse of student interns at Turkey's parliament

One staff member has been suspended from duty as a family accuses parliament staff of "systematic abuse."

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Investigation launched into alleged abuse of student interns at Turkey's parliament

The General Secretariat of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM) has launched an administrative investigation into allegations of abuse involving high school student interns working at the parliament restaurant. Parliamentary staff is accused of "systematic abuse" allegedly ongoing for several years.

The secretariat began its investigation after receiving a complaint from a parent and has suspended one staff member, it said in a written statement:

"An administrative investigation into the matter was initiated without delay on Nov 20, 2025, following a petition of complaint submitted to the TBMM General Secretariat on Nov 19, 2025, by the family of an intern working at our institution during the 2024-2025 educational year.

"So far, one public employee working as a cook has been suspended from duty on Dec 4, 2025. The investigation into the other individuals subject to the complaint continues in depth."

The investigation is expected to be finalized by Dec 12, and disciplinary actions, including dismissal from public service or termination of the employment contract, will be applied to those concerned, said the secretariat.

The findings obtained during the administrative investigation will be shared with judicial authorities, it also noted.

Nearly 30,000 lawyers appointed in child abuse cases in İstanbul over five years, report reveals
WORLD CHILDREN'S DAY
Nearly 30,000 lawyers appointed in child abuse cases in İstanbul over five years, report reveals
20 November 2025

(NÖ/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
child abuse
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top