TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
GENDER
Date published: 29 September 2024 11:20
 ~ Modified On: 29 September 2024 11:20
4 min Read

Women over 50 in Turkey face gender, age-based discrimination in the workforce, report reveals

The research reveals the multifaceted discrimination women face in Turkey's labor market, highlighting the urgent need for the development of gender equality policies.

Evrim Kepenek

Aslı Deniz Çelebi

TRTürkçesini Oku
Evrim Kepenek

Evrim Kepenek
Aslı Deniz Çelebi

Aslı Deniz Çelebi

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Women over 50 in Turkey face gender, age-based discrimination in the workforce, report reveals

A new report highlights the gender and age-based discrimination faced by women over the age of 50 in Turkey's labor market, shedding light on the challenges they endure, from lower wages to insecure working conditions. The report, titled “Gender-Based Discrimination Against Women Over 50 in Paid Employment and Proposed Solutions”, was presented to the public at the Aynalı Geçit Meeting Hall in İstanbul’s Beyoğlu district.

Compiled by researcher Helin Metin and edited by Necla Akgökçe from Kadın İşçi (Women Workers), the report is based on in-depth interviews with 24 women who shared their personal experiences. Their testimonies reveal a pattern of systemic discrimination, where women are not only marginalized due to their gender but also because of their age.

Lale, one of the women interviewed, explained her difficulties in finding a job after retirement:

"Due to my age, and because of the company I retired from and the school I graduated from, it was extremely hard for me to find work. They would always tell me, ‘We can't hire you because of your age; you’re too educated for this job, and we might not be able to meet your expectations.’ But I think these were just excuses. I believe they were simply finding reasons not to hire me because of my age or because I am a woman.”

Pınar, another interviewee, described facing ageist remarks at her workplace:

"Behind my back, they would tell the students, ‘Her age is advanced, her reflexes are slower, let’s assign you to a younger, more energetic teacher.’ They tried to tarnish my reputation.”

Sevda also spoke about the subtle ageism she faced among younger colleagues:

"You work with younger people, and they start to call you ‘old’ behind your back. They can’t say it to your face because I’m senior to them, but they imply it. They act like there’s an age gap, as if I’m too slow or not keeping up. They hint that a younger team would be better.”

Key findings

The report outlines several critical issues impacting women over 50 in the workforce:

Age and Gender Discrimination: Women over 50 face compounded discrimination based on both their gender and age. Employers often perceive them as less productive and prefer younger workers, especially men, for the same positions.

Wage Inequality: These women are often paid less than their male counterparts in the same roles. As they age, their working conditions worsen, and they are forced to accept lower wages.

Insecure Employment: Many women over 50 are employed without social security or insurance benefits. Employers frequently find excuses to avoid providing insurance, making it harder for these women to secure their retirement benefits.

Harassment and Mobbing: Older women in the workforce are frequently subjected to workplace harassment and mobbing, both from employers and colleagues, further complicating their professional lives.

Burden of Care Work: The report also highlights how the responsibility of unpaid care work at home negatively affects these women’s participation in formal employment, often limiting them to insecure and part-time jobs.

Poverty in Retirement: Many women are either unable to retire due to insufficient contributions to the social security system or forced to survive on meager pensions. Even those who do retire often have to continue working to make ends meet.

Limited Employment Opportunities: Women over 50 are often confined to a narrow range of job opportunities that align with traditional gender roles, restricting their access to a broader spectrum of professions.

Health Challenges: Older women in the workforce face increasing health issues but often struggle to access adequate healthcare, particularly in underfunded public hospitals.

Unfair Workload: Women are frequently given additional tasks without corresponding pay increases, and despite carrying heavier workloads than their male colleagues, they receive lower wages.

Lack of Social Security: A significant number of these women have worked without insurance at some point in their lives, leaving them more vulnerable to economic instability in their later years.

Proposals for Change

The report calls for a range of policy changes to address these challenges, including stricter enforcement of labor laws, improved access to social security and healthcare, and initiatives to combat both gender and age discrimination in the workplace. It also emphasizes the need for greater public awareness around the issue to ensure women over 50 are treated with dignity and equality in the labor market.

As Sare Öztürk from Kadın İşçi stated during the presentation:

"Women over 50 are a valuable part of the workforce. Ignoring their contributions and subjecting them to discrimination based on age and gender does a disservice not only to these women but to society as a whole."

The findings of this report highlight a pressing issue that requires immediate attention to protect the rights and livelihoods of older women in Turkey’s labor market. (EMK/ADÇ/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
women gender gap ageism
Evrim Kepenek
Evrim Kepenek
@kepenekevrimm [email protected] all articles of the author
bianet kadın ve LGBTİ+ haberleri editörü (Ekim 2018). bianet stajyerlerinden (2000-2001). Cumhuriyet, BirGün, DİHA, Jinha, Jin News için çalıştı. İMC TV’de muhabirlik yaptı. Sivil Sayfalar,...

bianet kadın ve LGBTİ+ haberleri editörü (Ekim 2018). bianet stajyerlerinden (2000-2001). Cumhuriyet, BirGün, DİHA, Jinha, Jin News için çalıştı. İMC TV’de muhabirlik yaptı. Sivil Sayfalar, Yeşil Gazete, Journo ve sektör dergileri için yazılar yazdı, haberleri yayınlandı. Hemşin kültür dergisi GOR’un kurucu yazarlarından. Yeşilden Maviye Karadenizden Kadın Portreleri, Sırtında Sepeti, Medya ve Yalanlar isimli kitaplara katkı sundu. 2011 Musa Anter Gazetecilik ödülü sahibi. Türkiye Gazeteciler Sendikası Kadın ve LGBTİ+ Komisyonu kurucu üyelerinden. İstanbul Üniversitesi Avrupa Birliği ve Bilgi Üniversitesi Uluslararası İlişkiler bölümlerinden mezun. Ekim 2018’den bu yana bianet’te çalışıyor.

show more
Aslı Deniz Çelebi
Aslı Deniz Çelebi
all articles of the author

ODTÜ Uluslararası İlişkiler 3.Sınıf öğrencisi. Eylül 2024 bianet stajyeri.

Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
other articles
From grandmother to granddaughter: The story of a women's textile cooperative in İstanbul
28 September 2024
From grandmother to granddaughter: The story of a women's textile cooperative in İstanbul
Syrian teen killed in İstanbul park shooting, five detained
26 September 2024
Syrian teen killed in İstanbul park shooting, five detained
Autistic teen dies in İstanbul care home, family alleges negligence
18 September 2024
Autistic teen dies in İstanbul care home, family alleges negligence
Narin Güran case: Forensic expert criticizes lack of thorough investigation
10 September 2024
Narin Güran case: Forensic expert criticizes lack of thorough investigation
WOMEN'S AGENDA
'A heartbreaking loss for all of us': Friend reflects on killing of Turkish-American activist in Palestine
10 September 2024
'A heartbreaking loss for all of us': Friend reflects on killing of Turkish-American activist in Palestine
Back to Top