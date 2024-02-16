TurkStat reveals 'Life Satisfaction Survey' results

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) has unveiled the findings of the "Life Satisfaction Survey" for the year 2023.

According to the results of the life satisfaction survey, the most significant issue in the country is the cost of living.

Examining the most crucial problem in the country, unemployment led the list with 18.5% in 2020, followed by the cost of living at 17.3%, and education at 17.2%. However, in 2023, the cost of living takes the lead at 33.8%, followed by education at 16.5%, and poverty at 13.4%.

The survey also highlights that 52.7% of individuals aged 18 and above declare themselves happy, showing a 3.0 percentage point increase from 2022, where the rate was 49.7%. On the other hand, the percentage of individuals declaring themselves unhappy decreased by 2.2 points from 15.9% in 2022 to 13.7% in 2023.

Delving into the values that individuals consider as sources of happiness, 69.5% stated that being healthy is their primary source of happiness in 2023. This is followed by love at 13.2%, success at 9.2%, money at 5.3%, and work at 2.6%.

Examining the people who bring happiness to individuals, 69.9% identified their families as the primary source of joy in 2023. This is followed by children at 15.0%, oneself at 5.4%, spouse at 3.8%, and mother/father at 2.9%, with grandchildren at 1.8%. (AÖ/VK)