CHP leader visits ousted mayor in prison

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel visited Ahmet Özer, who was dismissed as the mayor of İstanbul’s Esenyurt district earlier this month, Marmara Prison in Silivri, on the outskirts of İstanbul.

Özer was detained following a pre-dawn raid on his home and was formally arrested on Nov 1, facing charges of “membership in a terrorist organization." He was replaced by a government-appointed trustee.

The arrest of Özer, a prominent academic, has sparked outrage, particularly as it is linked to his involvement in peace talks during the early 2010s Kurdish resolution process. His meetings were cited as evidence of alleged ties to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Özel, who had repeatedly requested to visit Özer, accused the Justice Ministry of intentionally delaying the visit. Along with a delegation, he entered the prison at 08.15 local time and exited by 10.00.

After leaving the prison, Özel spoke to reporters outside and described Özer's arrest as part of a broader political conspiracy. He argued that the arrest had not only angered opposition supporters but also dismayed many within Esenyurt, regardless of their political affiliation.

Referring to recent efforts by the government to initiate a new process regarding the Kurdish question, particularly through engagement with PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan, Özel said, "On one hand, you claim to be seeking dialogue with [PKK leader] Abdullah Öcalan, but on the other, you remove democratically elected Kurdish mayors from office simply because they don’t favor you. You are stripping people of their right to choose their own local leaders while simultaneously calling for talks with Abdullah Öcalan in the parliament."

Following Özer's arrest, the government also appointed trustees to four municipalities previously governed by the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic (DEM) Party and one governed by the CHP. Özel has been a vocal critic of these trustee appointments, accusing the government of insincerity in its peace efforts.

(VK)