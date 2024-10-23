Turkey’s defense minister blames PKK for Ankara attack

National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler has blamed the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) for the deadly attack that targeted the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) headquarters in Ankara, the capital, earlier today.

Speaking to reporters in İstanbul, Güler remarked, "We punish these PKK bastards every time, but they never learn. As I always say, we won’t stop going after them until the last terrorist is eliminated."

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack where two armed assailants detonated a bomb at the entrance of the agency and then stormed the facility. The attack left the two assailants and five TUSAŞ employees dead while injuring 12 others. One of the wounded are in critical condition.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, who spoke to reporters after visiting wounded personnel at an Ankara hospital, told reporters that he was aware of the defense minister's statement and their initial assessment also points to the PKK although it has not been fully confirmed at this time.

The attack comes in the backdrop of public discussions about a potential new peace process with the Kurds, triggered by recent statements from Devlet Bahçeli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and an ally of the government.

Bomb attack strikes Turkey’s aerospace agency



