TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 23 October 2024 20:14
 ~ Modified On: 24 October 2024 01:49
2 min Read

Turkey’s defense minister blames PKK for Ankara attack

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack where two armed assailants detonated a bomb at the entrance of the aerospace agency and then stormed the facility, leaving five agency personnel killed.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Enlarge Image
Turkey’s defense minister blames PKK for Ankara attack
AA

National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler has blamed the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) for the deadly attack that targeted the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) headquarters in Ankara, the capital, earlier today.

Speaking to reporters in İstanbul, Güler remarked, "We punish these PKK bastards every time, but they never learn. As I always say, we won’t stop going after them until the last terrorist is eliminated."

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack where two armed assailants detonated a bomb at the entrance of the agency and then stormed the facility. The attack left the two assailants and five TUSAŞ employees dead while injuring 12 others. One of the wounded are in critical condition.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, who spoke to reporters after visiting wounded personnel at an Ankara hospital, told reporters that he was aware of the defense minister's statement and their initial assessment also points to the PKK although it has not been fully confirmed at this time.

The attack comes in the backdrop of public discussions about a potential new peace process with the Kurds, triggered by recent statements from Devlet Bahçeli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and an ally of the government.

(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
bomb attack ankara bomb attack
related news
Turkey blocks access to social media platforms after Ankara attack
23 October 2024
/haber/turkey-blocks-access-to-social-media-platforms-after-ankara-attack-301039
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
further coverage of this story
Pro-Kurdish DEM Party condemns Ankara attack amid debate over potential peace process
23 October 2024
/haber/pro-kurdish-dem-party-condemns-ankara-attack-amid-debate-over-potential-peace-process-301044
Five killed in armed attack on Turkish aerospace agency HQ in Ankara
23 October 2024
/haber/five-killed-in-armed-attack-on-turkish-aerospace-agency-hq-in-ankara-301028
related news
Turkey blocks access to social media platforms after Ankara attack
23 October 2024
/haber/turkey-blocks-access-to-social-media-platforms-after-ankara-attack-301039
Back to Top