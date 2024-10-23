Five killed in armed attack on Turkish aerospace agency HQ in Ankara

A bomb attack struck the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) headquarters in the capital city of Ankara, leading to casualties.

The explosion occurred at around 3.35 pm local time (GMT+3) at the entrance of TUSAŞ's headquarters on Havacılık Avenue in the Kahramankazan district, followed by gunfire, as reported by the state-run Anadolu Agency (AA). In response, agency personnel were directed to shelters for safety, while security forces, firefighters, and medical teams were deployed to the scene.

Still images from the agency's security camera footage circulating on Turkish media show at least two individuals armed with rifles storming the facility. It's not clear whether the assailants have been engaged or neutralized, with some reports indicating that they have take hostages inside the facility. No groups have claimed the attack so far.

Video showing gunfire following the explosion:

Video captures moments of gunfire following the bomb explosion at the Turkish Aerospace Industries HQ in Ankara #Turkey #Breaking pic.twitter.com/wY4sJrMTJT — bianet English (@bianet_eng) October 23, 2024

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed the attack in a statement on social media, announcing both fatalities and injuries.

"A terrorist attack targeted the Turkish Aerospace Industries facilities in Ankara. Unfortunately, we have martyrs and injured individuals. We extend our condolences to the martyrs' families and wish the wounded a swift recovery," he wrote. "Further updates will be provided to the public. Please refer to official statements for accurate information."

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç anounced on social media that a criminal investigation has been opened into the incident, with a chief prosecutor and eight prosecutos appointed.

Broadcast ban

A court has issued a broadcast ban on the incident, Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) Chair Ebubekir Şahin announced on social media. The ban prohibits media outlets from publishing images directly from the scene.

Nato chief condemns attack

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte condemned the attack in a statement on social media, saying, "Deeply concerning reports of dead and wounded in Ankara. NATO stands with our Ally Turkey. We strongly condemn terrorism in all its forms and are monitoring developments closely."

In a second message, Rutte said he had spoke with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over the phone, reiterating his message of support.

I just spoke with w/ @RTErdogan about the terror attack in #Ankara. My message was clear: #NATO stands with #Türkiye — Mark Rutte (@SecGenNATO) October 23, 2024

Assailants killed

At 5.50 pm, Minister Yerlikaya announced that two assailants were killed. Three TUSAŞ personnel were also killed in the attack while 14 others were wounded, he added.

The assailants were reported to have arrived at the agency in a taxi they had previously stolen.

YENİ BİLGİ-1



Türk Havacılık ve Uzay Sanayii AŞ. (TUSAŞ) Ankara Kahramankazan tesislerine yönelik terör saldırısında 2 terörist etkisiz hale getirilmiştir.



Saldırıda maalesef 3 şehidimiz, 14 yaralımız var.



Şehitlerimize Allah’tan rahmet; yaralılarımıza acil şifalar diliyorum.… — Ali Yerlikaya (@AliYerlikaya) October 23, 2024

Death toll rises to five

After two people were killed and 14 were wounded initially after the attack, the death toll rose to five in the following hours, with two people succumbing to wounds. One of the wounded is reportedly in critical condition. (VK)