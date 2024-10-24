Extra security measures at İstanbul airports following Ankara attack

Security measures have been significantly increased at İstanbul’s airports after yesterday’s attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) headquarters in Ankara, the capital, which left five people dead.

Both İstanbul Airport and Sabiha Gökçen Airport, on the city’s European and Asian sides respectively, have implemented stricter controls. Vehicles entering and exiting the airports are being searched, and some passengers are undergoing identity checks. Additionally, the alarm level on X-ray scanners has been raised, with more thorough inspections of passengers.

Sabiha Gökçen Airport has issued a warning to travelers, advising them to arrive at least three hours before their flights due to potential delays caused by the enhanced security measures. "We recommend passengers arrive at the terminal at least three hours before their flight to account for any time lost due to additional precautions taken at the airports," the announcement stated.

In yesterday’s attack, four TUSAŞ employees and a taxi driver were killed. Two militants who carried out the attack were also killed in the following shootout with security forces.

While no groups have claimed responsibility for the assault yet, the Interior Ministry has confirmed the identities of the attackers as members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). (VK)