Pro-Kurdish DEM Party condemns Ankara attack amid debate over potential peace process

The pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party and imprisoned Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirtaş have condemned today’s armed attack on Turkey's aerospace agency in Ankara, which left seven five people dead, including two assailants.

In a written statement, DEM said the timing of the attack was noteworthy, given the recent public debate about a potential new peace process regarding the Kurdish issue.

“We must now embrace peace more than ever to ensure that such painful events do not happen again,” said the party, extending condolences to those who lost their lives in the attack.

Demirtaş, former co-leader of the HDP, the DEM’s predecessor, also highlighted the timing of the attack. A statement shared on his social media account read, “The mentality that tries to cut off the search for a solution to our problems through talk, dialogue and politics with blood should know that if Öcalan [Abdullah, PKK leader] takes the initiative and wants to pave the way for politics, we will be behind him with all our strength.

“We will not accept any approach that seeks to discredit democratic politics and the search for peace. Everyone should make their calculations accordingly. We will never allow the voices of those who want peace to be suppressed this time, no matter who they come from.”

While the attack has not yet been claimed by any group, both the defense and interior ministers indicated that initial assessments suggest that the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) may be responsible.

Sezai Temelli, deputy chair of pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party’s parliamentary group, shared similar sentiments speaking in the parliament, saying, “The timing of such an attack is meaningful when the society in Turkey has been trying to get rid of the violence of war. The provocation is evident from every angle. Therefore, we have to persistently and stubbornly respond to the expectation of peace against such things. I condemn this incident once again.”

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel, currently in Diyarbakır as part of his trip to the Kurdish-majority regions, also commented on the attack’s timing, calling it "noteworthy." He said, "Anyone who expects to benefit from terrorism is making a grave mistake."

Peace discussions

The attack comes at a sensitive time, with public discussions around a possible renewed peace process between the Turkish state and the Kurdish movement, triggered by statements from Devlet Bahçeli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and an ally of the government, since the start of the month.

On Oct 22, Bahçeli, in an unprecedented move, implied that PKK leader Öcalan could be released under the "right to hope" if he publicly declared the disbandment of the organization.

Bahçeli calls for imprisoned PKK leader to speak in parliament

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan described Bahçeli’s recent initiative as a "historic opportunity" for national unity.

While the DEM has cautiously welcomed the initiative, they continue to demand the lifting of Öcalan's years-long isolation and improved conditions for other Kurdish political prisoners. The main negotiators for peace would be Öcalan and the PKK as they are the party to the conflict, while democratic entities can contribute to the process, DEM argues.

Is Turkey heading toward a new peace process? Pro-Kurdish DEM party says ‘We won’t reject an extended hand’

(VK)