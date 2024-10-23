Turkey blocks access to social media platforms after Ankara attack

Social media platforms X (Twitter), YouTube, Facebook Instagram and TikTok have become unaccesible in Turkey following today's bomb and armed attack on the Turkish Aerospace Industry (TUSAŞ) headquaters in Ankara, the capital.

While there is not yet on official announcement regarding a ban, man users report problems in accessing the platforms. Netblocks, a website monitoring online censorship globally, also confirmed that the platforms were inaccesible in Turkey.

⚠️ Confirmed: Live metrics show social media platforms including X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok have been restricted in #Turkey; the incident comes as authorities impose a broadcast ban over today's deadly attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries' headquarters in Ankara pic.twitter.com/6ChqiZxpRu — NetBlocks (@netblocks) October 23, 2024

The access problems began to occur after the Ankara incident ended the killing of the two assailants who detonated an explosive at the entrance of the agency and engaged in an armed clash. Three TUSAŞ personnel were also killed in the attack and 14 others were wounded according to official statements. Social media platforms were accesible when the incident was still unfolding.

Images from TUŞAS security camera footage showing the moments of the attack, including the assilants storming the facility and the gunfire have widely circulated on social media since the attack was launched.

Earlier, a court imposed a broadcast ban on the incident, which bars media outlets from publising images from the scene directly. Turkey's internet regulations allow the Information and Communication Authority (BTK) to implement bandwith throttling on social media platforms in urgent situations such as "terror" attacks and natural disasters. The BTK has the authority to impose bandwidth restrictions for 10 hours, according to the Internat Law numbered 5651. For restrictions for over 24 hours, it needs a court order.

Five killed in armed attack on Turkish aerospace agency HQ in Ankara

(VK)