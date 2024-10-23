TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
MEDIA
Date published: 23 October 2024 18:26
 ~ Modified On: 24 October 2024 01:03
2 min Read

Turkey blocks access to social media platforms after Ankara attack

The platforms were accsible when the attack on the aerospace agency was still unfolding. Images from the agency's security camera footage widely circulated on social media.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Turkey blocks access to social media platforms after Ankara attack
AA

Social media platforms X (Twitter), YouTube, Facebook Instagram and TikTok have become unaccesible in Turkey following today's bomb and armed attack on the Turkish Aerospace Industry (TUSAŞ) headquaters in Ankara, the capital.

While there is not yet on official announcement regarding a ban, man users report problems in accessing the platforms. Netblocks, a website monitoring online censorship globally, also confirmed that the platforms were inaccesible in Turkey.

The access problems began to occur after the Ankara incident ended the killing of the two assailants who detonated an explosive at the entrance of the agency and engaged in an armed clash. Three TUSAŞ personnel were also killed in the attack and 14 others were wounded according to official statements. Social media platforms were accesible when the incident was still unfolding.

Images from TUŞAS security camera footage showing the moments of the attack, including the assilants storming the facility and the gunfire have widely circulated on social media since the attack was launched.

Earlier, a court imposed a broadcast ban on the incident, which bars media outlets from publising images from the scene directly. Turkey's internet regulations allow the Information and Communication Authority (BTK) to implement bandwith throttling on social media platforms in urgent situations such as "terror" attacks and natural disasters. The BTK has the authority to impose bandwidth restrictions for 10 hours, according to the Internat Law numbered 5651. For restrictions for over 24 hours, it needs a court order.

Five killed in armed attack on Turkish aerospace agency HQ in Ankara
Five killed in armed attack on Turkish aerospace agency HQ in Ankara
23 October 2024

(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
ankara bomb attack bomb attack social media online censorship access ban
related news
Turkey’s defense minister blames PKK for Ankara attack
23 October 2024
/haber/turkeys-defense-minister-blames-pkk-for-ankara-attack-301041
Türkiye's media laws under scrutiny after İstanbul bombing
15 November 2022
/haber/turkiye-s-media-laws-under-scrutiny-after-istanbul-bombing-270020
Türkiye imposes strict restrictions on media coverage, social media following explosion
14 November 2022
/haber/turkiye-imposes-strict-restrictions-on-media-coverage-social-media-following-explosion-269921
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Turkey’s defense minister blames PKK for Ankara attack
23 October 2024
/haber/turkeys-defense-minister-blames-pkk-for-ankara-attack-301041
Türkiye's media laws under scrutiny after İstanbul bombing
15 November 2022
/haber/turkiye-s-media-laws-under-scrutiny-after-istanbul-bombing-270020
Türkiye imposes strict restrictions on media coverage, social media following explosion
14 November 2022
/haber/turkiye-imposes-strict-restrictions-on-media-coverage-social-media-following-explosion-269921
Back to Top