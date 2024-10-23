PKK leaders respond to Bahçeli’s call for Öcalan to speak in parliament

The recent call by Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli for Abdullah Öcalan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), to address parliament has sparked a range of responses from figures within the organization and its affiliated groups.

In separate statements, PKK figures have emphasized the importance of lifting the severe confinement of Öcalan and argued that the ruling bloc’s move is driven by the anticipated regional conflict.

‘Issues cannot be resolved solely through Öcalan’

Duran Kalkan, a member of the PKK Executive Committee, who writes under the pseudonym Selahattin Erdem for the Yeni Özgür Politika newspaper, offered his perspective on the situation in an article titled "How Can Turkey Be Saved?"

Kalkan linked the current discussions on a new "peace process"in Turkey to broader regional dynamics, suggesting that geopolitical maneuvers by the US-Israel alliance to strip Iran of its regional influence are putting pressure on Turkey’s ruling AKP-MHP bloc.

Referring to the events that led to the foundation of the Republic of Turkey a century ago, Kalkan wrote, “Unlike the last century, there is neither the Soviet Union nor Kurdish support to keep Turkey alive. Within the current system, it can only survive by serving Israel, as a servant-slave; it has no other choice.” Therefore, Kalkan argued, the Turkish government’s only option now is to regain the Kurdish backing.

Kalkan cautioned that merely visiting Imrali Prison would not be enough:

"If Leader Apo [Abdullah Öcalan] is wanted to play a role, then the conditions for this must be created immediately. The opportunity for Leader Apo to meet with everyone, including the PKK leadership, must be created; on this basis, Turkey's democratic change must be initiated. Those who really love Turkey must hurry. Because there may not be time for change."

‘One-sided statements have no value’

Remzi Kartal, co-chair of the Kurdistan People’s Congress (Kongra-Gel), dismissed Bahçeli’s proposal as "not serious." Kartal emphasized the need for direct communication with Öcalan, warning that one-sided statements from the government carry little weight. Kongra-Gel serves as the legislative body of the Kurdistan Communities Union (KCK), the umbrella organization coordinating PKK and its affiliated groups across the region.

Speaking to Mezopotamya Agency (MA), Kartal said, “Unless there is direct communication with Leader Apo and his voice is heard, these one-sided declarations are meaningless.”

Kartal further suggested that the AKP-MHP alliance was under pressure, but behind their statements, there might be a "dangerous plan."

He argued that any genuine process must involve Öcalan as the chief negotiator, adding, “Any approach that doesn’t involve him is a game, a trap, and a deception.”

‘Only a Kurdish-Turkish peace can save Turkey’

Helin Ümit, a member of the PKK Central Committee, also linked the current initiative to broader regional conflicts, particularly the possibility of an Israel-Iran war, which she believes is pushing the AKP-MHP government to act. However, she criticized the government’s approach as lacking seriousness.

In an interview with Medya Haber TV, Ümit said, "So far, what we’re seeing is just another special warfare tactic. There is no substance behind it, and some don’t even want to call it a process. Expecting positive outcomes from Bahçeli’s initiative would be a mistake."

Ümit argued that Turkey's survival depends on achieving a historic peace between Turks and Kurds, reiterating that this has been repeatedly emphasized by Kurdish leaders. She warned that the country is on a dangerous path, and the way Turkey addresses the Kurdish issue will determine its future.

"The situations in Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon are clear," Ümit added, stating that Turkey’s handling of the Kurdish issue will directly impact how the country navigates these regional challenges. She also called for a deeper discussion of Turkey’s political history, suggesting that the principles of the 1921 constitution could offer a framework for resolving the country’s current problems. (VK)