Turkey this week

The aftermath of the Ministry of Interior's appointment of a trustee to Hakkari Municipality, which was won by the DEM Party in the local elections, remains a contentious issue. The DEM Party is expected to bring the matter to the agenda at the Parliamentary Group Meeting on Tuesday and the General Assembly meetings. A "Democracy March" will take place today in Şemdinli district, followed by a rally against the appointment of a trustee to Hakkari Municipality on June 13.

A recent survey conducted by a research firm found that 60% of the public supports efforts towards "normalization" in politics. Following a meeting between main opposition CHP leader Özgür Özel and AKP President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on May 2, Erdoğan will pay a visit to the CHP on June 11. Erdoğan's last visit to the CHP headquarters was in 2006.

The debate surrounding the draft law aimed at euthanizing stray dogs, which is also supported by AKP and MHP, continues. The Law for Life Initiative will hold a vigil today at the Istanbul Provincial Directorate of Agriculture and Forestry to protest the draft law targeting dogs.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will hold a bilateral meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the Presidential Complex today and participate in a working dinner.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Moscow, Russia, today for talks.

(DT)