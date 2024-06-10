TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 10 June 2024 12:57
 ~ Modified On: 10 June 2024 13:08
2 min Read

Turkey this week

This week in Turkey, politics will take center stage. The Grand National Assembly of Turkey will continue its session until the end of July to finalize pending legal regulations.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk
Enlarge Image
Turkey this week
Photo: CHP

The aftermath of the Ministry of Interior's appointment of a trustee to Hakkari Municipality, which was won by the DEM Party in the local elections, remains a contentious issue. The DEM Party is expected to bring the matter to the agenda at the Parliamentary Group Meeting on Tuesday and the General Assembly meetings. A "Democracy March" will take place today in Şemdinli district, followed by a rally against the appointment of a trustee to Hakkari Municipality on June 13.

A recent survey conducted by a research firm found that 60% of the public supports efforts towards "normalization" in politics. Following a meeting between main opposition CHP leader Özgür Özel and AKP President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on May 2, Erdoğan will pay a visit to the CHP on June 11. Erdoğan's last visit to the CHP headquarters was in 2006.

The debate surrounding the draft law aimed at euthanizing stray dogs, which is also supported by AKP and MHP, continues. The Law for Life Initiative will hold a vigil today at the Istanbul Provincial Directorate of Agriculture and Forestry to protest the draft law targeting dogs.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will hold a bilateral meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the Presidential Complex today and participate in a working dinner.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Moscow, Russia, today for talks.

(DT)

related news
DEM Party calls for early elections
6 June 2024
/haber/dem-party-calls-for-early-elections-296244
Tensions mount as pro-Kurdish mayor in Hakkari replaced
4 June 2024
/haber/tensions-mount-as-pro-kurdish-mayor-in-hakkari-replaced-296134
Pro-Kurdish mayor arrested and replaced in Hakkari province
3 June 2024
/haber/pro-kurdish-mayor-arrested-and-replaced-in-hakkari-province-296076
Turkey plans to euthanize stray dogs: 'Fascism needs animosity towards animals'
23 May 2024
/haber/turkey-plans-to-euthanize-stray-dogs-fascism-needs-animosity-towards-animals-295685
CHP leader Özel says election win 'opens door for a new era in Turkey'
1 April 2024
/haber/chp-leader-ozel-says-election-win-opens-door-for-a-new-era-in-turkey-293692
