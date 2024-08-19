TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 19 August 2024 14:53
 ~ Modified On: 19 August 2024 14:56
2 min Read

Turkey faces massive surge in wildfires in 2024

The surge was contributed by higher-than-average temperatures and dry winds, which facilitate the spread of wildfires, experts say.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
Turkey faces massive surge in wildfires in 2024
The aftermath of a recent fire in Aydın. (AA)

Turkey has witnessed a 78% increase in the number of wildfires in 2024 compared to the last year, according to data from the General Directorate of Forestry (OGM). Some 2,529 wildfires were reported during this period from Jan 1 to Aug 19, up from 1,419 in the same period in 2023.

The area of forestland affected by these fires has nearly doubled, increasing from 8,865 hectares burned last year to 17,456 hectares in 2024. August alone has seen 439 wildfires so far, with 247 occurring between August 15 and 18.

Increased risk

Turkey is among the most fire-prone countries alongside Portugal and Spain. While 90% of the fires are caused by human activities, weather conditions and the type of vegetation can facilitate their spread.

Professor Şermin Tağıl, head of the geography department at İzmir Bakırçay University, noted that extreme temperatures, combined with strong winds and low soil moisture, have significantly contributed to the surge in wildfires, as quoted by Anadolu Agency (AA). 

She emphasized that the past 13 to 14 months have seen temperatures consistently above seasonal norms, which has increased the flammability of vegetation. June and July were recorded as the hottest months in Turkey for decades.

The situation has been exacerbated by dry southern winds in the last two months, which have further dried out vegetation, while strong northern winds in August have heightened the fire risk. According to Tağıl, red pine trees, which are common in Turkey, are among the most flammable tree species, adding to the severity of the wildfires. (VK)

wildfires
