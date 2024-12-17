TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
WORLD
Date published: 17 December 2024 15:27
 ~ Modified On: 17 December 2024 19:07
2 min Read

Trump says 'very smart' Erdoğan behind fall of Assad

“Nobody knows what the final outcome is gonna be in the region. Nobody knows who will rule in the final. I believe it is Turkey," says the US president-elect.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Trump says 'very smart' Erdoğan behind fall of Assad
AA/file

US President-elect Donald Trump has said that Turkey was the main power behind the fall of the Baath regime in Syria, praising President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as "very smart."

“Turkey’s the one behind it. He a very smart guy, they’ve wanted it for thousands of years, and he got it," Trump claimed during a press conference yesterday.

The groups that ousted Bashar al-Assad were controlled by Turkey, Trump also claimed, adding, “And that’s okay, that’s another way to fight.”

While Turkey officially backs some groups that joined the offensive to topple the regime, under the umbrella of the Syrian National Army (SNA), Turkish officials have denied that Ankara took part in the planinng of the offensive.

Turkey not involved in planning of Syrian offensive to topple Assad, says FM
Turkey not involved in planning of Syrian offensive to topple Assad, says FM
16 December 2024

“Turkey is a major force, by the way, and Erdoğan is somebody I got along with great, but he has a major military force. And his has not been worn out with war,” Trump further said. “He’s built a very strong, powerful army.”

When asked about possible future developments, the president-elect said, “Nobody knows what the final outcome is gonna be in the region. Nobody knows who will rule in the final. I believe it is Turkey. Turkey is very smart, he is a very smart guy and he’s very tough. Turkey did an unfriendly takeover without a lot of lives being lost.”

Armed groups led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) launched an offensive from their stronghold of Idlib province on Nov 27, taking over major cities from the Baath regime in days. The groups entered Damascus on Dec 8, ending the regime of al-Assad, who fled to Moscow.

The Turkey-backed SNA and US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a Kurdish-led group that Turkey considers a "terrorist organization" have also engaged in clashes during this period. On Dec 6, the SNA seized the Manbij city from the SDF, which  controls Syria's east and north.

The US support for the SDF has long been a point of tension in Ankara-Washington relations.

US acknowledges Turkey's concerns in Syria, reaffirms support for Kurdish groups
US acknowledges Turkey's concerns in Syria, reaffirms support for Kurdish groups
11 December 2024

(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Syria donald trump
related news
Turkey’s defense minister says Kurdish groups, Israel threaten Syria’s stability
16 December 2024
/haber/turkeys-defense-minister-says-kurdish-groups-israel-threaten-syrias-stability-302711
Fidan, Blinken discuss cooperation to ensure Syria’s stability
13 December 2024
/haber/fidan-blinken-discuss-cooperation-to-ensure-syrias-stability-302668
Turkey condemns Israel's expanded occupation in Syria's Golan Heights
11 December 2024
/haber/turkey-condemns-israel-s-expanded-occupation-in-syria-s-golan-heights-302591
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Turkey’s defense minister says Kurdish groups, Israel threaten Syria’s stability
16 December 2024
/haber/turkeys-defense-minister-says-kurdish-groups-israel-threaten-syrias-stability-302711
Fidan, Blinken discuss cooperation to ensure Syria’s stability
13 December 2024
/haber/fidan-blinken-discuss-cooperation-to-ensure-syrias-stability-302668
Turkey condemns Israel's expanded occupation in Syria's Golan Heights
11 December 2024
/haber/turkey-condemns-israel-s-expanded-occupation-in-syria-s-golan-heights-302591
Back to Top