Turkey condemns Israel's expanded occupation in Syria's Golan Heights

Turkey has condemned Israel’s expansion of its occupation in Syria’s Golan Heights following the fall of the Baath regime. Both President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Foreign Ministry made statements criticizing Israel’s actions, which include entering the demilitarized buffer zone established by a 1974 disengagement agreement between Israel and Syria.

President Erdoğan criticized Israel’s actions during an address to ambassadors in Ankara late yesterday, saying, “Security cannot be achieved by shedding more blood and raining more bombs on innocent civilians. The Israeli government’s insistence on this path is, quite frankly, not a path at all. This applies not only to Gaza and Palestine but also to Syria.”

Erdoğan also called for a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, emphasizing Turkey’s commitment to peace in the region. “We have stressed the need for a permanent ceasefire and an opportunity for peace in Gaza for the past 14 months.

“Turkey is ready to go beyond simply offering its hand; we are prepared to put our entire body under the burden to end the bloodshed in Gaza. Global powers with influence over Israel must take initiative to open a window of peace in Gaza. Genuine results can be achieved if sincere efforts are made, instead of delaying tactics.”

The Foreign Ministry issued a statement late yesterday, condemning Israel for violating the 1974 Disengagement Agreement and advancing into Syrian territory.

“We strongly condemn Israel’s entry into the Israel-Syria zone and its continued encroachment into Syrian lands,” the ministry said. It criticized Israel for taking such actions during a critical period when peace and stability in Syria seemed attainable.

“Israel is once again displaying its occupying mentality,” the statement added, reiterating Turkey’s commitment to supporting Syria’s sovereignty, political unity, and territorial integrity.

Following the collapse of the Baath regime on Dec 8, Israel expanded its presence in the Golan Heights, entering the buffer zone and conducting airstrikes across Syria. The attacks reportedly targeted ammunition depots and missile systems left behind by the Syrian army.

Israel has occupied the Golan Heights since 1967. The 1974 disengagement agreement established a demilitarized zone between Israel and Syria, but Israel argues that the agreement is no longer valid after the fall of the Assad regime. (VK)