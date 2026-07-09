Three journalists released after four days in custody

Three journalists detained on Jul 5 as part of a broad crackdown ahead of the NATO leaders summit held in Ankara were released late yesterday.

Buse Söğütlü from T24 and Ceren Erdoğdu from Oda TV, and Abbas Vural, a reporter for Niha+ who also contributes to bianet, appeared before a judge after giving statements to the prosecutor's office. The judgeship ordered the journalists' release on judicial control measures in line with the prosecutor's request.

Alongside journalists, lawyers, academics, and representatives of civil society organizations were also detained in the operations. Those detained were restricted from seeing their lawyers for 24 hours.

Ankara court remands over 100 including academic, journalist ahead of NATO summit

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office announced that the investigation is being conducted over allegations involving the "youth organization of the THKP/C Dev-Yol Revolutionary Movement terrorist organization."

Journalism groups had condemned the detention of the journalists.

NATO denies accreditation to Turkey's 'non-pro-government media' for Ankara summit

(HA/VK)