Ankara court remands over 100 including academic, journalist ahead of NATO summit

A penal judgeship in Ankara formally arrested 103 people late yesterday on "terrorism-related" charges following mass raids ahead of the upcoming NATO summit in the capital.

A total of 225 people were initially detained in the Jun 23-24 operations, with 26 placed under house arrest and court proceedings continuing for the remaining detainees.

Those remanded in custody include Assoc Prof Emel Memiş, LGBTI+ rights activist and journalist Yıldız Tar, TEMA Foundation Ankara Representative Nevzat Özer, Umut-Sen union spokesperson Burcu Arıkan, and Progressive Lawyers Association (ÇHD) lawyers Semra Demir and Kürşat Bafra.

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office did not directly link the investigation to the NATO summit in its initial announcement, claiming that the operations targeted suspected members of ISIS and various Marxist armed organizations.

In its formal request for arrest following interrogations, the prosecutor's office claimed the suspects "could carry out terrorist acts in an effort to portray the Republic of Turkey as a country associated with terrorism."

The court ruled to arrest the 103 individuals on the grounds that "concrete evidence showed a strong suspicion of crime" and the minimum and maximum legal penalties posed a flight risk. It also cited incomplete evidence in the file and the nature of the alleged crimes, concluding that alternative judicial control measures would be insufficient.

During the prosecutorial interrogations, suspects were questioned about their membership in unions, associations, or political parties, and their participation in demonstrations, including April-May protests by mining workers. They were also asked whether they were members of a specified "terrorist" organization, used code names, had received weapons training, or had relatives within the respective organization.

Some of those arrested criticized the decisions, with one saying "You are doing this for Trump, do not do it. He turned the Middle East into a bloodbath," and another, "You are causing suffering to citizens just because NATO members are coming," as reported by ANKA news agency.

Professor accused of being a Marxist militant

Associate Professor Emel Memiş, a faculty member at the Ankara University Department of Economics, is among those who face charges of being a member of the Communist Party of Turkey/Marxist-Leninist (TKP/ML), an outlawed militant group.

Memiş denied the allegations, citing her previous work for various state institutions:

"I have absolutely no connection or affiliation with the TKP/ML terrorist organization. I am a scientist. I have provided training on budgeting and aging to over 350 public officials from the Interior Ministry, the Justice Ministry, the SBB [Presidency Strategy and Budget Directorate], and the AK Party Women's Branches.

"All of these accusations are groundless. These are very heavy accusations for me. I am a person who works for my state and my nation."

(VK)