Study finds 'alarming' increase in Turkish-Kurdish polarization

The Spectrum House Center for Thought and Research has released the results of a field study aimed at analyzing the political tendencies, perceptions, and expectations of Kurdish voters toward political parties and figures in Turkey. The results were shared in a press conference by Dr. Azad Barış, a sociologist and the center's general director.

Barış explained that the research was conducted from August 15-28, involving face-to-face interviews with 1,508 Kurdish voters in cities such as Ağrı, Antep, Batman, Bingöl, Diyarbakır, Mardin, Şırnak, Hakkari, Van, as well as Kurdish-populated areas of Istanbul, Ankara, and Mersin. The margin of error for the survey was reported to be +/- 2.5%.

Kurdish voters want an early election

Barış highlighted that Kurdish voters are “fatigued by elections,” while societal polarization has intensified. According to the findings, 68% of Kurdish voters in Kurdish-majority regions and 64.8% in Turkish cities expressed an urgent desire for early elections.

He also noted that this demand for early elections was primarily driven by economic conditions and societal polarization. Voters who support the DEM Party and CHP were more likely to favor an early election, whereas AKP-supporting Kurdish voters showed significantly less support for this idea.

"Kurdish voters are distancing from the AKP"

The research also revealed significant shifts in party support. Barış stated, “The AKP has seen a sharp decline in support from Kurdish voters. While the CHP now receives more Kurdish votes in the western regions than the AKP, many Kurdish voters feel disconnected from the AKP but do not see an alternative party to turn to.” He added that parties like DEVA and the Future Party are not seen as viable alternatives, and although the Yeniden Refah Party has gained some ground, it does not pose a major challenge. HÜDA PAR remains marginal, with a 2% vote share.

Barış emphasized that around one-third of the voters are undecided or lean toward abstaining from voting, reflecting widespread political uncertainty and dissatisfaction among the Kurdish electorate.

“Polarization between Turks and Kurds”

Barış further explained that the repressive policies of the AKP-MHP coalition toward Kurds have led Kurdish voters to "restructure their identity." He pointed out that nationalism is rising among Kurds, with 34.9% of Kurdish voters identifying as Kurdish nationalists. Other self-identifications included conservatism (23.2%), socialism (19.9%), liberalism (5.5%), and Turkish nationalism (4.9%).

Barış suggested that the increasing polarization between Turks and Kurds is largely due to the denial of Kurdish identity, which has driven Kurds to cling more strongly to their cultural and ethnic identity.

“Kurds in Kurdish regions are more insular”

The survey also showed that Kurdish identity, cultural orientation, and political attitudes vary based on geography. Kurds living in Kurdish-majority regions tend to feel more directly impacted by state policies and are more defensive of their identity.

Barış explained that repressive policies since 2015, including centralization and authoritarianism, have led to a deeper attachment to Kurdish identity in these regions.

On the other hand, Kurds in Turkish-majority cities face different dynamics. They encounter not only repressive policies but also a broader social structure that promotes assimilation. This has led to a more passive approach toward preserving their identity among Kurds living in Turkish-majority cities, compared to the more resilient stance seen in Kurdish regions.

“Öcalan, Demirtaş, and Kışanak are the most admired”

Barış shared that the study also asked voters which political figures they most admired. The most commonly mentioned names were Abdullah Öcalan, Selahattin Demirtaş, and Gültan Kışanak, accounting for 51.7% of responses. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Hakan Fidan, and Devlet Bahçeli followed with 15.3%, while Ekrem İmamoğlu, Özgür Özel, and Mansur Yavaş received 9.2%. A notable 21.7% of respondents stated that there was no political figure they admired.

A change in voting patterns

Regarding the presidential election, 51.2% of Kurdish voters said they would vote for Selahattin Demirtaş if elections were held today, with Erdoğan coming in second at 20.5%. Ekrem İmamoğlu, Özgür Özel, and Mansur Yavaş followed with 9.6%, 5%, and 3.3%, respectively.

Barış noted that while many Kurdish voters supported İmamoğlu in local elections, their stance changes when it comes to the presidency, reflecting how pressures on Kurdish identity are influencing voting behavior. (RT/VK)