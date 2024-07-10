TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 10 July 2024 13:40
 ~ Modified On: 10 July 2024 13:43
3 min Read

Report: At least 162 villages evacuated in Iraqi Kurdistan due to Turkish military operations

The Community Peacemaker Teams (CPT) has released a report detailing Turkey's ongoing military operations in Iraq's north.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk

The Community Peacemaker Teams (CPT), a US-based human rights organization and conflict observer, has expressed concern over Turkey’s ongoing military operations in Iraq’s Kurdistan region. 

Some 162 families have been evauctaed so far and a possible escalation of conflicts could displace many more, the group warned in a new report. Turkey has been seeking to expand its military operations in the region targeting the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Reports: Turkey increases military buildup in Iraqi Kurdistan
Reports: Turkey increases military buildup in Iraqi Kurdistan
25 June 2024

According to the CPT, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) initiated a new operation in the Berwari Bala region of Duhok on June 15, conducting military maneuvers in six villages. On June 25, Turkey established a checkpoint between the villages of Kani Bilavê and Babirê. The following day, construction began on new military bases in the villages of Şiva, Kani Tuya, Zirezê, Demka, Bilecan, Korka, and Girê Biya. The Turkish army already has several military bases in northern Iraq, in regions neighboring Turkey’s southeast, which are inhabited by Kurds

The report indicates that at least 162 villages have been evacuated due to these operations, primarily within the borders of the Duhok Governorate, where 238 bombardments have taken place. As a result of the TSK bombardments, more than 20,000 dunams of agricultural land have been burned, particularly in the villages of Guharze, Balave, Barçê, Sergelê, Kanê, and Aşkê Dere in the Amedi region. Furthermore, at least 602 villages are at risk of evacuation.

Over 1,500 attacks on Kurdistan Region of Iraq by Turkish Armed Forces in 2023
CHRISTIAN PEACEMAKER TEAMS REPORT:
Over 1,500 attacks on Kurdistan Region of Iraq by Turkish Armed Forces in 2023
22 February 2024

Villagers from Dergalê Mûsa Begê reported being forced to leave their homes by the TSK on June 27. Residents of Sergelê village expressed fears of displacement on July 4, as approximately 45 armored vehicles of the TSK were stationed near their village amid intensifying clashes between the TSK and the PKK.

The CPT's report also highlights that Turkey has conducted 1,076 attacks in the KRG territories from January to July 2024. These attacks were distributed across the governorates, with 526 in Duhok, 405 in Erbil, 135 in Süleymaniye, and 10 in Ninova. Notably, 93% of these attacks were carried out by warplanes. The operations have resulted in eight civilian deaths and damage to civilian infrastructure, further escalating concerns about the operations.  (VC/VK)

Iraq Kurdistan Regional Government KRG PKK
related news
UN Representative for Iraq: 'Attacks by TSK in the north have become the new normal'
8 February 2024
/haber/un-representative-for-iraq-attacks-by-tsk-in-the-north-have-become-the-new-normal-291572
Parliament approves extension of military authorization for Iraq and Syria
18 October 2023
/haber/parliament-approves-extension-of-military-authorization-for-iraq-and-syria-286520
Back to Top