WORLD
Date published: 29 August 2024 15:12
 ~ Modified On: 29 August 2024 17:33
1 min Read

Iraq says shot down Turkish drone over Kirkuk

The incident marks the first time that Iraq has responded to Turkey’s operations in its territory with direct military action.

BIA News Desk

Iraq says shot down Turkish drone over Kirkuk

The Iraqi army shot down a Turkish armed drone over the city of Kirkuk today, causing it to crash into a nearby residential area.

According to Baghdad-based Al Sumaria TV, the drone was downed for violating Iraq’s airspace without authorization.

Footage shared on social media purportedly shows the wreckage of the drone, identified as an 'Aksungur,' a model produced by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ). It is a medium-altitude, long-endurance known for its surveillance and combat capabilities.

Lieutenant General Abdulsalam Hammoudi Ramadan, deputy air defense commander of Iraq's Northern region, confirmed that the drone was of Turkish origin. He stated that it had entered Iraqi airspace from the direction of Sulaymaniyah and was intercepted by Iraq’s air defense systems.

As of now, Turkish officials have not issued any statement regarding the incident.

In recent years, Turkey has frequently conducted airstrikes in the Kurdistan region in Iraq’s north as part of its ongoing military campaign against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militant group.

Today’s incident marks the first time Iraq has responded with direct military action during Turkey’s seven-year uninterrupted military presence in Iraqi territory. (VK)

military operation Iraq drone uav
related news
‘Iraqi Kurdistan is becoming a dangerous place for journalists’
26 August 2024
/haber/iraqi-kurdistan-is-becoming-a-dangerous-place-for-journalists-298999
Report: At least 162 villages evacuated in Iraqi Kurdistan due to Turkish military operations
10 July 2024
/haber/report-at-least-162-villages-evacuated-in-iraqi-kurdistan-due-to-turkish-military-operations-297344
Reports: Turkey increases military buildup in Iraqi Kurdistan
25 June 2024
/haber/reports-turkey-increases-military-buildup-in-iraqi-kurdistan-296791
CHRISTIAN PEACEMAKER TEAMS REPORT:
Over 1,500 attacks on Kurdistan Region of Iraq by Turkish Armed Forces in 2023
22 February 2024
/haber/over-1-500-attacks-on-kurdistan-region-of-iraq-by-turkish-armed-forces-in-2023-292212
