Reports: Turkey increases military buildup in Iraqi Kurdistan

Turkey has been intensifying its military presence in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, signaling a potential escalation in its long-standing conflict with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), according to reports from both pro-government and pro-Kurdish media.

Yeni Şafak, a newspaper known for reflecting the inclinations of the Turkish government, reported on Saturday that there is a preparation for an attack targeting Sulaymaniyah's international airport, a significant asset of the Kurdistan Regional Government.

According to this report, the airport has turned into a “logistics center” for the PKK, used by both the US and Iran to supply weapons to the group. If Turkey detects another delivery, it will strike the airport. Ankara has long tried to convince the Talabani faction, which controls Sulaymaniyah, to restrict the activities of the PKK in the city.

The long and hot summer ahead

On Monday, Kurdistan-based news outlet Rojnews published images allegedly showing a new deployment of Turkish troops to Iraqi Kurdistan. Kurdish journalist Erdal Er, commenting on the developments via his YouTube channel, interpreted these movements as "a sign of a much larger war to come." He also mentioned that civilian areas on both sides of the border are affected by these military preparations, leading to “displacement and migration.”

The journalist suggested that the deepening and spreading of the war, with Sulaymaniyah becoming a target, is related to the balancing of air superiority in Turkey's southern operations.

"Until now, they had an advantage or believed they had an advantage in the war against the Kurdish freedom movement. They used drones and armed UAVs obtained or transferred from European countries, the United States, and NATO. They openly carried out executions. They fired missiles at individuals as if they were shooting bullets... Then the guerrilla acquired the technology to shoot down UAVs... The balance in the war shifted. The era of playing a one-sided game ended. This upset the calculations in Ankara. Because the government has tied its fate to the continuation and even victory of this war. They have no other story," Er explained.

In March, the PKK announced that it had acquired weapons to counter Turkish drones, releasing footage allegedly showing the downing of UCAVs. While the militant group did not specify the weapons used, several reports suggested they might be Iran-made kamikaze drones.

Turkey’s military presence in KRG territory

Since 2019, Turkey has been conducting a series of military operations against the PKK in northern Iraq, collectively known as the "Claw" operations. It has utilized a combination of permanent military presence with more precise strikes and raids in political coordination with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

This presence is sustained by continuous surveillance and strikes from drones, with an estimated 5,000-10,000 Turkish troops on the ground at nearly three dozen sites, according to a Jamestown Foundation assessment.

Since the start of the Claw operations, the conflict between the Turkish army and the PKK has largely shifted from Turkey to the KRG territory. Over the past year, Ankara has been carrying out diplomatic efforts to get the backing of the Baghdad government for a decisive military operation against the PKK in the region. (AEK/VK)