Parliament approves extension of military authorization for Iraq and Syria

The motion allowing the presence of troops in Iraq and Syria for another 2 years was approved after discussions and voting in the Turkish Grand National Assembly.

357 members of parliament from the AK Party, MHP, İYİ Party, Felicity Party, Future Party, and DEVA Party voted "yes" to the motion.

Members of parliament from the Republican People's Party and the HEDEP (formerly the Green Left Party) voted "no" to the motion. The Republican People's Party's decision was based on the provision in the motion regarding the presence of foreign troops in Turkey, while the HEDEP objected to the motion on the grounds that it would harm peace and stability in the region and undermine the peaceful resolution of the Kurdish issue.

What does the motion request from the parliament?

The motion, signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and presented to the Turkish Grand National Assembly, addresses the developments and ongoing conflict in regions adjacent to Turkey's southern land borders. It claims that both Iraq and Syria continue to pose risks and threats to national security.

"Iraq and Syria's territorial integrity"

The motion argues that the presence of PKK and ISIS in Iraq, along with attempts at ethnic-based separatism, constitutes a direct threat to regional peace, stability, and Turkey's security. In Syria, it alleges that terrorist organizations such as the PKK/PYD-YPG and ISIS continue to operate in border regions, posing a threat to Turkey, national security, and civilians.

In this context, the motion emphasizes the vital importance of taking necessary measures to counteract any risks, threats, and actions that could endanger Turkey's national security.

International context

The motion also references United Nations Security Council resolutions, including 2170 (2014), 2178 (2014), 2249 (2015), and 2254 (2015), which confirm the territorial integrity and independence of Iraq and Syria. These resolutions also condemn terrorist activities in these countries and call on all United Nations member states to take the necessary measures against the activities of terrorist organizations like ISIS, in line with resolution 1373 (2001) and their responsibilities within the framework of international law.

Foreign armed forces issue

The same motion addresses the need for rapid and dynamic policies to effectively protect and safeguard Turkey's interests and prevent the country from encountering difficult situations in the future due to changing developments. It highlights the importance of allowing the Turkish Armed Forces, under the discretion and determination of the President, to be sent to foreign countries and to host foreign armed forces in Turkey, based on the scope, size, and timing to be determined by the President. These forces are to be used according to principles set by the President to eliminate risks and threats, and all necessary measures, as well as the necessary arrangements to facilitate this, will be made according to principles to be determined by the President.

Therefore, the ruling parties, along with opposition parties including the İYİ Party, Saadet Party, Deva Party, and Future Party, voted in favor of extending the duration of the authorization granted by the Turkish Grand National Assembly's decision dated 02.10.2014 and numbered 1071, last extended until 30.10.2023 by the Turkish Grand National Assembly's decision dated 26.10.2021 and numbered 1310, for another two years starting from 30.10.2023.